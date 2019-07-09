Global Cooking Hood Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 14 Billion By 2025 | Top Companies are Whirlpool Corporation, Hoover Limited, Electrolux AB, Beko plc, Miele, IFB Industries Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cooking Hood Industry was valued at USD 8.12 Billion in the year 2018. Global Cooking Hood Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 14.31 Billion. The global cooking hood industry is foreseen to grow at an extensive pace in the following couple of years. Interest for cooking hood is foreseen to ascend because of elements, for example, ascend in urban populace and increment in white collar class in creating nations. Besides, individuals are buying in vogue home apparatuses because of the ascent in discretionary cash flow and improving way of life in rising nations. Cooking hoods fit well into minimized and current kitchens. This, thus, is relied upon to drive the cooking hood advertise amid the conjecture time frame. Furthermore, highlights of cooking hood, for example, wellbeing of the item, accommodation, and configuration are additionally expected to support the cooking hood industry. Components, for example, utilization of conventional ventilations fans utilized in certain pieces of the world, and condition related worries because of use of cooking hoods that is immediate discharge of exhaust into the climate are probably going to limit the cooking hood industry amid the gauge time frame.



On the basis of product type, the global cooking hood industry is studied across Down draft, Cabinet, Insert, Over the range, Wall mounted and Island. Among all these sub-segment, the Wall mounted is projected to hold the largest industry share while the Down draft has the potential to grow the industry with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

On the basis of structure, the global cooking hood industry is studied across Ductless, Convertible, and Ducted. Among all these structure, the Ducted is projected to hold the largest industry share while the Ductless has the potential to grow the industry with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Key players working in the global cooking hood industry incorporate Whirlpool Corporation, Hoover Limited, Electrolux AB, Beko plc, Miele, IFB Industries Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung, Guangdong Vanward New Electric CO. LTD, Miele & Cie. KG, Systemair AB, Haier Group Corporation, Faber, and Elica S.p.A.

Cooking Hood Industry Segmentation:

By Product Type

Wall mounted

Cabinet

Down draft

Insert

Island

Over the range

By Structure

Convertible

Ducted

Ductless

By End User

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

