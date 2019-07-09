World Automotive Prognostics Market to Register a CAGR of Approx 67% During 2019-2023 - Leading Players are Ansik, Cloudera, General Motors Co, Open Text Corp, Pivotal Software, and Robert Bosch

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Prognostics Market by Application, End-Users and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing popularity of electric vehicle creating demand for prognostic solutions



The adoption of electric vehicles is increasing due to increase in incentives offered by governments across the world. This will create growth opportunities for electric vehicle OEMs as they deploy telematics solutions such as prognostics systems to monitor the health of batteries and electric drivetrains in electric vehicles.



Hence, the developments by vendors toward adopting prognostics solutions in the EVs, coupled with the increasing adoption of EVs, will be a crucial factor driving the market growth. This will lead to the expansion of the global automotive prognostics market at a CAGR of close to 67% during the forecast period.



This automotive prognostics market analysis considers sales from end-users including aftermarket and OEMs. The analysis also considers the sales of automotive prognostics in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the aftermarket segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the demand from fleet operators will play a significant role in the aftermarket segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the report looks at factors such as maintenance cost saving benefits of the automotive prognostic system, the growing popularity of electric vehicle creating demand for prognostic solutions, and increased focus of prominent automotive OEMs for improving vehicle diagnostics services.



However, high cost associated with telematics services exert pressure on the adoption of the prognostic system, development of in-house telematics solutions, and need for efficient regulations to cater to informative piracy and security issues posed by telematics solutions may hamper the growth of the automotive prognostics industry over the forecast period.



High cost associated with telematics services exert pressure on the adoption of the prognostic system



The setting up of telematics systems not only involves the installation fee and initial cost but also involves customization and integration costs. In addition, it involves roaming charges. These charges pose a challenge in the market growth as it negatively influences the purchase decision of customers, thereby, minimizing the need for automotive prognostics for determining the RUL of vehicle components.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of few major players, the global automotive prognostics market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive prognostics manufacturers that include: Ansik, Cloudera, General Motors Co, Open Text Corp, Pivotal Software, and Robert Bosch.



Also, the automotive prognostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

OEMs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Traditional automotive suppliers entering automotive telematics market

Development of autonomous vehicles to benefit prognostics demand

Implementation of 5G technology to enhance prognostics efficiency

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ansik Inc.

Cloudera Inc.

General Motors Co.

Open Text Corp.

Pivotal Software Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yjq4yp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telematics and Vehicle Electronics



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.