Global Energy Harvesting Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 934 Million By 2025 | Top Companies areTexas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor, Wurth Electronics, Analog Devices

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Energy Harvesting Industry was valued at USD 500 Million in the year 2019. Global Energy Harvesting Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to reach USD 934 Million by the year 2025. Energy Harvesting is a procedure where unused and naturally formed energy is utilized to produce energy using various advanced technologies.



For industry structure analysis, the Energy Harvesting industry is relatively low concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five players account for about 46% of the revenue Industry.

Energy harvesting have wide range of application areas such as automotive sector, consumer durable electronics sector, wireless sensor network (WSN), industrial sector, building and home automation sector, military and aerospace sector, among others. Consumer electronics forms one of the major application areas in energy harvesting market.

Major market players in Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor, Wurth Electronics, Analog Devices, Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, Fujitsu, Enocean, Silicon Labs, Laird Thermal Systems, Cymbet, Mide Technology, Alta Devices, Powercast, MicroGen Systems, Micropelt, and brief information of 3 more companies provided in the report.

Energy Harvesting Industry Segmentation:

Energy Harvesting Industry Overview, By Product

Photovoltaic

Thermoelectric

Electrodynamic

Energy Harvesting Industry Overview, By Application

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Building & Home

WSN

Security

Others

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

