Advanced Functional Materials: Insights Into the World Market to 2023 with 3M Co, Arkema, BASF, Covestro, and DowDuPont Leading the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced Functional Materials Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technological advances in medical and diagnostic devices



The medical and healthcare industries are using advanced functional materials for a wide range of applications. Advanced functional materials can be shaped into complex designs. As a result, they are used in diagnostic devices such as disposable thermometers and medical imaging scanners. These applications will lead to the expansion of the global advanced functional materials market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



This advanced functional materials market analysis considers sales from types including composites, ceramics, energy materials, nanomaterials, and conductive polymers. The analysis also considers the sales of advanced functional materials in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the composites segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising concerns over aircraft weights in the aviation industry will play a significant role in the composites segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increase in automotive regulatory requirements, growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and locomotive, and technological advances in medical and diagnostic devices.



However, fluctuating raw materials prices and high cost of materials, concerns regarding the performance of advanced functional materials, and limitations in recyclability of lightweight materials may hamper the growth of the advanced functional materials industry over the forecast period.



Increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics



The development of small and compact devices is gaining traction in the market as advanced functional materials are extensively used in these devices to minimize the overall power consumption of miniature electronics. Also, the flexible substrate technology is used to develop miniaturized electronic devices. This will boost the demand for advanced functional materials and is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global advanced functional materials market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading advanced functional materials manufacturers that include: 3M Co, Arkema, BASF, Covestro, and DowDuPont.



Also, the advanced functional materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Composites - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Energy materials - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Nanomaterials - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Conductive polymers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing need for miniaturization and microelectronics

Innovation and focus on use of lightweight materials in new energy vehicles

Growing demand from APAC

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Arkema S.A.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DowDuPont Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/md5h3m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Advanced Materials



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.