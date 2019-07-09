Dutch Ministry of Finance, PMV NV & Port of Amsterdam discuss Future Investment Opportunities at Benelux Infrastructure

F-030 Benelux 2019

Experts from Dutch Ministry of Finance, PMV NV & Port of Amsterdam set to speak on future investment opportunities on Benelux region on 20-21 Nov, Amsterdam

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi's longest-running and most successful finance conference, Benelux Infrastructure Forum , is returning to Amsterdam for its 18th consecutive year on 20th and 21st November at the Ramada Apollo Amsterdam Centre.Recently, the region of Flanders has been hailed as an excellent strategic location for new projects. Numerous international corporations and intergovernmental decision-making organisations have selected it as their home. While it has also become a hub of knowledge centres, R&D initiatives and impressive infrastructure. The Port of Amsterdam is also capitalizing on the new trend by providing funding for projects which can lead to sustainable and innovative development in the area.Following on from this, day one of the Benelux Infrastructure Forum will welcome Erik Jan Snik (Dutch Ministry of Finance), Johan Reynaert (PMV NV), Femke Brenninkmeijer (Port of Amsterdam) to explore future investment opportunities in the Dutch Market, Flanders’ recent infrastructure developments, and the necessity of developing infrastructure for sustainable transition to renewable energy.Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, network and participate in panel discussions and debates with industry experts and professionals. They will also receive exclusive insight into the recent trends in the Dutch Market, get a detailed look at the recent infrastructure developments in Flanders, hear about recent investments, and gain insights into investment opportunities in renewable energy.The brochure with the two-day programme is now available to download on the event website at http://www.beneluxconf.com/pr2 Erik Jan Snik, Coordinator Public-Private Partnerships, from the Dutch Ministry of Finance will highlight what future investment opportunities are available in the Dutch market, including future projects in the pipeline, new developments and government initiatives, emerging opportunities for public private partnerships and investments, possible shift to renovation and maintenance PPP projects, combination of design, construction, financing & maintenance contracts, and prices and risks regarding to more realism from market.Johan Reynaert, who is a Senior Investment Manager from PMV NV, will present on European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) in Flanders, focusing on strategic infrastructure, expansion of renewable energy and resource efficiency, and support for smaller businesses and midcap companies.Femke Brenninkmeijer, Director Energy, Cargo & Offshore, from Port of Amsterdam will speak about future plans and initiatives for developing infrastructure necessary for energy transition. Her speech will include insight in the ambition of the Port regarding the energy transition, what types of Investment is needed, how to attract start-ups and scale-ups, and ensuring diversification and innovation.Registration is now open. Book your place online at http://www.beneluxconf.com/pr2 For sponsorship and delegate enquiries, please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukBenelux Infrastructure Forum20th – 21st November 2019Ramada Apollo Amsterdam Centre, Amsterdam, Netherlands---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



