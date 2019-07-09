The World Market for Antimicrobial Therapeutics (2019-2023 Edition): Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Pfizer, and Sanofi Leads the Landscape
Recent drug approvals and robust pipeline
Researchers are investing in R&D on new drugs and vaccines due to the growing prevalence of microbial diseases. This has created a strong drug pipeline involving innovative disease-modifying agents. Researchers are also focusing on the development of several advanced novel therapeutic solutions. The approval of these vaccines and therapeutic solutions will lead to the expansion of the global antimicrobial therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
This antimicrobial therapeutics market analysis considers sales from applications including antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic. The analysis also considers the sales of antimicrobial therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the antiviral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of viral infections, including HIV, hepatitis, and influenza, will play a significant role in the antiviral segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as recent drug approvals and robust pipeline, initiatives from government agencies, and rising awareness about microbial diseases. However, the increasing availability of generic drugs, challenges associated with development, storage, and handling of vaccines, and rising antimicrobial resistance may hamper the growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics industry over the forecast period.
Increase in disease diagnostic modalities
There is an increase in the demand for high-quality diagnostics that will enable early diagnosis of the infection. This is encouraging various companies to develop sophisticated diagnostic modalities, biomarkers, and PoC diagnostic tests. The development of such innovative diagnostics is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a few major players, the global antimicrobial therapeutics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antimicrobial therapeutics manufacturers that include: Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Pfizer, and Sanofi.
Also, the antimicrobial therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Antiviral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Antibacterial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Antifungal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Antiparasitic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines
- Increased disease diagnostic modalities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Merck & Co Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
PART 14: APPENDIX
PART 15: EXPLORE
