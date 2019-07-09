The World Market for Antimicrobial Therapeutics (2019-2023 Edition): Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Pfizer, and Sanofi Leads the Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antimicrobial Therapeutics Market by Application and Geography - Global Forecast and Analysis 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recent drug approvals and robust pipeline



Researchers are investing in R&D on new drugs and vaccines due to the growing prevalence of microbial diseases. This has created a strong drug pipeline involving innovative disease-modifying agents. Researchers are also focusing on the development of several advanced novel therapeutic solutions. The approval of these vaccines and therapeutic solutions will lead to the expansion of the global antimicrobial therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



This antimicrobial therapeutics market analysis considers sales from applications including antiviral, antibacterial, antifungal, and antiparasitic. The analysis also considers the sales of antimicrobial therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the antiviral segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising incidence of viral infections, including HIV, hepatitis, and influenza, will play a significant role in the antiviral segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as recent drug approvals and robust pipeline, initiatives from government agencies, and rising awareness about microbial diseases. However, the increasing availability of generic drugs, challenges associated with development, storage, and handling of vaccines, and rising antimicrobial resistance may hamper the growth of the antimicrobial therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Increase in disease diagnostic modalities



There is an increase in the demand for high-quality diagnostics that will enable early diagnosis of the infection. This is encouraging various companies to develop sophisticated diagnostic modalities, biomarkers, and PoC diagnostic tests. The development of such innovative diagnostics is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global antimicrobial therapeutics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antimicrobial therapeutics manufacturers that include: Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Pfizer, and Sanofi.



Also, the antimicrobial therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Antiviral - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Antibacterial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Antifungal - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Antiparasitic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in R&D of therapeutic vaccines

Increased disease diagnostic modalities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

PART 14: APPENDIX



PART 15: EXPLORE



