Global Coalescing Agents Market Outlook to 2023: Growth of Construction, Automotive, and Personal Care Industries in Emerging Economies is Expected to Increase the Demand for Coalescing Agents

Rising demand from emerging economies



Developing countries in APAC, including India and China, have emerged as manufacturing hubs with several vendors shifting their operations to these countries. This is mainly due to the low-cost labor and transportation, availability of raw materials, and relaxed government regulations. The growth of construction, automotive, and personal care industries in emerging economies is expected to increase the demand for coalescing agents.



The growth in disposable income allows consumer to remodel their homes to adhere to energy efficient building norms. Thus, the demand for coalescing agents is expected to increase in these countries, resulting in the expansion of the market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



This coalescing agents market analysis considers the revenues generated from the sales of hydrophilic and hydrophobic coalescing agents. The analysis also considers the sales of coalescing agents in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the hydrophilic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high efficiency will play a significant role in the hydrophilic segment to maintain its market position.



The market report also looks at factors such as the augmenting demand for waterborne coatings, increasing demand for architectural coatings, and rising demand from emerging economies. However, the presence of stringent regulations and policies, volatility in the cost of raw materials, and limited awareness about eco-friendly products may hamper the growth of the coalescing agents industry over the forecast period.



Rising adoption of DIY



The growing availability of premium paints and rising labor costs have increased DIY activities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany. As a result, the demand for paints and coatings from DIY consumers is increasing significantly in these countries. Also, there has been a significant increase in home improvement projects owing to the high cost of residences. All these factors are expected to fuel the adoption of DIY, which is expected to be a key coalescing agents market trends during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global coalescing agents market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coalescing agents manufacturers that include: BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Co, and Evonik Industries.



Also, the coalescing agents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE



Comparison by type

Hydrophilic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hydrophobic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Inks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising adoption of DIY

Growth of housing and construction sectors

Increasing use of adhesives in medical applications

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

