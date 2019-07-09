Global Coalescing Agents Market Outlook to 2023: Growth of Construction, Automotive, and Personal Care Industries in Emerging Economies is Expected to Increase the Demand for Coalescing Agents
Rising demand from emerging economies
Developing countries in APAC, including India and China, have emerged as manufacturing hubs with several vendors shifting their operations to these countries. This is mainly due to the low-cost labor and transportation, availability of raw materials, and relaxed government regulations. The growth of construction, automotive, and personal care industries in emerging economies is expected to increase the demand for coalescing agents.
The growth in disposable income allows consumer to remodel their homes to adhere to energy efficient building norms. Thus, the demand for coalescing agents is expected to increase in these countries, resulting in the expansion of the market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This coalescing agents market analysis considers the revenues generated from the sales of hydrophilic and hydrophobic coalescing agents. The analysis also considers the sales of coalescing agents in North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the hydrophilic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high efficiency will play a significant role in the hydrophilic segment to maintain its market position.
The market report also looks at factors such as the augmenting demand for waterborne coatings, increasing demand for architectural coatings, and rising demand from emerging economies. However, the presence of stringent regulations and policies, volatility in the cost of raw materials, and limited awareness about eco-friendly products may hamper the growth of the coalescing agents industry over the forecast period.
Rising adoption of DIY
The growing availability of premium paints and rising labor costs have increased DIY activities in countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany. As a result, the demand for paints and coatings from DIY consumers is increasing significantly in these countries. Also, there has been a significant increase in home improvement projects owing to the high cost of residences. All these factors are expected to fuel the adoption of DIY, which is expected to be a key coalescing agents market trends during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global coalescing agents market is fairly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coalescing agents manufacturers that include: BASF, Cargill, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical Co, and Evonik Industries.
Also, the coalescing agents market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Comparison by type
- Hydrophilic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hydrophobic - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Inks - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising adoption of DIY
- Growth of housing and construction sectors
- Increasing use of adhesives in medical applications
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- Cargill Inc.
- DowDuPont Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evonik Industries AG
