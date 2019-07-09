Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 47 Million By 2025 | Top Companies are LARS, Neoligaments, Orthomed S.A.S, FX Solutions, Shanghai PINE & POWER Biotech

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry was valued at USD 18.4 Million in the year 2017. Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to reach USD 47.57 Million by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level, U.S, U.K. and China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to high rate of investment by R&D.



SWOT analysis of Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry:

Strength:

Increasing incidence of sports injuries

Weakness:

High cost

Opportunities:

Regular technological advancements

Increasing research activities

Threats:

Intense competition among the producers

Major market players in Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry are LARS, Neoligaments, Orthomed S.A.S, FX Solutions, Shanghai PINE & POWER Biotech, Mathys AG Bettlach, Arthrex, Inc., Arthocare, FH Orthopedics, Cousin Biotech, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry Segmentation:

By Application

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Other Injuries

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

APAC

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

