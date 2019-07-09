Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market Is Estimated to Grow USD 47 Million By 2025 | Top Companies are LARS, Neoligaments, Orthomed S.A.S, FX Solutions, Shanghai PINE & POWER Biotech
/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry was valued at USD 18.4 Million in the year 2017. Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to reach USD 47.57 Million by the year 2025. The North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At country level, U.S, U.K. and China is projected to grow strongly in the coming years due to high rate of investment by R&D.
Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11592
SWOT analysis of Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry:
Strength:
Increasing incidence of sports injuries
Weakness:
High cost
Opportunities:
Regular technological advancements
Increasing research activities
Threats:
Intense competition among the producers
Major market players in Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry are LARS, Neoligaments, Orthomed S.A.S, FX Solutions, Shanghai PINE & POWER Biotech, Mathys AG Bettlach, Arthrex, Inc., Arthocare, FH Orthopedics, Cousin Biotech, and brief overview of 10 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Industry Segmentation:
By Application
- Knee Injuries
- Shoulder Injuries
- Foot and Ankle Injuries
- Other Injuries
By Region
North America
- USA
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11592
Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/y5lyqdmy
Contact Us:
Jon
Sales Manager
IND: +91-739-102-4425
sales@globalreportsstore.com
www.globalreportsstore.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.