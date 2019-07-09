The Global Market for EEG Electrodes to 2023: Demand for Dry Electrodes for Long-Term Applications Will Increase, Postively Affecting Market Growth
Rising demand for EEG procedures
Therapists highly rely on EEG procedures and video EEG to diagnose neonatal seizures and paroxysmal events and psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) respectively. They also monitor the sleep quality and cognitive health of their patients using EEG procedures. The increasing demand for EEG procedures for the diagnosis of neurological disorders and other applications is driving the growth of the global EEG electrodes market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
This EEG electrodes market analysis considers sales from the adoption of disposable EEG electrodes and reusable EEG electrodes. The analysis also considers the sales of EEG electrodes in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the disposable EEG electrodes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The benefits of using disposable EEG electrodes including improved safety profile and reduced prices will play a significant role in the disposable EEG electrodes segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising demand for EEG procedures, and increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations. However, high cost of EEG devices and procedures, shortage of skilled professionals, and intense competition among vendors leading to pricing pressures may hamper the growth of the EEG electrodes industry over the forecast period.
Rising demand for dry electrodes
Dry electrodes are gaining traction as they do not require electrolyte gels in wet Ag/AgCl electrodes. This helps in preventing skin irritation and skin dermatitis and minimizing the setup time. Consequently, the demand for dry electrodes for long-term applications will increase and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global EEG electrodes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EEG electrodes manufacturers that include: Ambu, Koninklijke Philips, Neuroelectrics Barcelona, NeuroWave Systems, and PMT Corp.
Also, the EEG electrodes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
