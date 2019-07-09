The Global Market for EEG Electrodes to 2023: Demand for Dry Electrodes for Long-Term Applications Will Increase, Postively Affecting Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global EEG Electrodes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising demand for EEG procedures



Therapists highly rely on EEG procedures and video EEG to diagnose neonatal seizures and paroxysmal events and psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) respectively. They also monitor the sleep quality and cognitive health of their patients using EEG procedures. The increasing demand for EEG procedures for the diagnosis of neurological disorders and other applications is driving the growth of the global EEG electrodes market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.



This EEG electrodes market analysis considers sales from the adoption of disposable EEG electrodes and reusable EEG electrodes. The analysis also considers the sales of EEG electrodes in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the disposable EEG electrodes segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The benefits of using disposable EEG electrodes including improved safety profile and reduced prices will play a significant role in the disposable EEG electrodes segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report looks at factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising demand for EEG procedures, and increasing initiatives and support from governments and healthcare organizations. However, high cost of EEG devices and procedures, shortage of skilled professionals, and intense competition among vendors leading to pricing pressures may hamper the growth of the EEG electrodes industry over the forecast period.



Rising demand for dry electrodes



Dry electrodes are gaining traction as they do not require electrolyte gels in wet Ag/AgCl electrodes. This helps in preventing skin irritation and skin dermatitis and minimizing the setup time. Consequently, the demand for dry electrodes for long-term applications will increase and have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global EEG electrodes market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EEG electrodes manufacturers that include: Ambu, Koninklijke Philips, Neuroelectrics Barcelona, NeuroWave Systems, and PMT Corp.



Also, the EEG electrodes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Disposable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Reusable EEG electrodes - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of hybrid brain-computer interface techniques

Focus of vendors on market penetration in emerging countries

Rising demand for dry electrodes

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ambu AS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Neuroelectrics Barcelona SLU

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

PMT Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ud89h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Medical Imaging



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.