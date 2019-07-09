Drone Navigation Systems: World Market Report (2019-2023) with Profiles of Leading Players AeroVironment, HEXAGON, Northrop Grumman Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, SBG Systems, and SZ DJI Technology Co

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Navigation System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advancements in electronic warfare technologies



Drones are preferred for surveillance on specific locations owing to their capability of performing pre-emptive strikes and visual superiority. Drones such as UAVs can effectively capture data and have advanced defense mechanisms. These capabilities of drones will lead to the expansion of the global drone navigation system market at a CAGR of over 27% during the forecast period.



This drone navigation system market analysis considers sales from end-users including military drones and consumer and civil drones. The analysis also considers the sales of the drone navigation system in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the military drones segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising applications of drones for surveillance to enhance the troops' situational awareness will play a significant role in the military drones segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the report looks at factors such as advancements in electronic warfare technologies, enhanced application profile of drones, and miniaturization of payloads and subsystems. However, endurance constraints driving R&D costs, vulnerability to cybersecurity threats, and challenges associated with bandwidth allocation for drone operations may hamper the growth of the drone navigation system industry over the forecast period.



Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into drones



AI will power next-generation drones as they will have the capability to capture real-time data. The future AI-enabled drones will improve the safety aspects of its components with fully automated navigation systems. These advantages of AI-enabled drones are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global drone navigation system market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone navigation system manufacturers that include: AeroVironment, HEXAGON, Northrop Grumman Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, SBG Systems, and SZ DJI Technology Co.



Also, the drone navigation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Military drones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Consumer and civil drones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Advent of network-centric warfare (NCW)

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into drones

Rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology

Emergence of swarm drones

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AeroVironment Inc.

HEXAGON

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

SBG Systems SAS

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

