World Automotive Drivetrain Markets to 2027: Growing Demand for Hollow Shafts
The Global Automotive Drivetrain market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing emerging markets for SUVs & premium cars with AWD systems, integration of electronics in drivetrains and growing demand for hollow shafts.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Emerging Markets for SUVs & Premium Cars with AWD Systems
3.1.2 Integration of Electronics in Drivetrains
3.1.3 Growing Demand for Hollow Shafts
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Engine Location
4.1 Rear Engine
4.2 Front Engine
5 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Transmission Type
5.1 Manual Transmission
5.2 Automatic Transmission
5.3 Continuous Variable Transmission
5.4 Automated Manual Transmission
5.5 Dual-Clutch Transmission
6 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
6.1 Battery Electric Vehicles
6.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles
6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles
7 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Engine Type
7.1 Diesel
7.2 Gasoline
7.3 Flex Fuel
7.4 Other Engine Types
8 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Drive Type
8.1 Front Wheel Drive
8.2 Rear Wheel Drive
8.3 All-Wheel Drive
9 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Vehicle Type
9.1 Passenger Car
9.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
9.3.1 Trucks
9.3.2 Buses
10 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Application
10.1 4-Wheel Drive
10.2 2-Wheel Drive
10.3 Other Applications
11 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.1.1 US
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.3 Mexico
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 UK
11.2.6 Rest of Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 Australia
11.3.5 New Zealand
11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East
11.4.1 Saudi Arabia
11.4.2 UAE
11.4.3 Rest of Middle East
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.6.1 South Africa
11.6.2 Others
12 Key Player Activities
12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
12.3 Product Launch & Expansions
12.4 Other Activities
13 Leading Companies
13.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
13.2 Showa Corporation
13.3 Schaeffler Group
13.4 Magna International Inc.
13.5 JTEKT Corporation
13.6 GKN PLC
13.7 Dana Holding Corporation
13.8 Borgwarner Inc.
13.9 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
13.10 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
13.11 Robert Bosch
13.12 Delphi
13.13 Hitachi Automotive Systems
13.14 Dana Holding
13.15 Visteon Corporation
13.16 SKF Automotive
13.17 Gentex Corp
13.18 Magna International
13.19 Hyundai Dymos
