World Automotive Drivetrain Markets to 2027: Growing Demand for Hollow Shafts

The Global Automotive Drivetrain market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing emerging markets for SUVs & premium cars with AWD systems, integration of electronics in drivetrains and growing demand for hollow shafts.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Emerging Markets for SUVs & Premium Cars with AWD Systems

3.1.2 Integration of Electronics in Drivetrains

3.1.3 Growing Demand for Hollow Shafts

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Engine Location

4.1 Rear Engine

4.2 Front Engine



5 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Transmission Type

5.1 Manual Transmission

5.2 Automatic Transmission

5.3 Continuous Variable Transmission

5.4 Automated Manual Transmission

5.5 Dual-Clutch Transmission



6 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

6.1 Battery Electric Vehicles

6.2 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles



7 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Engine Type

7.1 Diesel

7.2 Gasoline

7.3 Flex Fuel

7.4 Other Engine Types



8 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Drive Type

8.1 Front Wheel Drive

8.2 Rear Wheel Drive

8.3 All-Wheel Drive



9 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Vehicle Type

9.1 Passenger Car

9.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

9.3.1 Trucks

9.3.2 Buses



10 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Application

10.1 4-Wheel Drive

10.2 2-Wheel Drive

10.3 Other Applications



11 Automotive Drivetrain Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 UK

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

13.2 Showa Corporation

13.3 Schaeffler Group

13.4 Magna International Inc.

13.5 JTEKT Corporation

13.6 GKN PLC

13.7 Dana Holding Corporation

13.8 Borgwarner Inc.

13.9 American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

13.10 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

13.11 Robert Bosch

13.12 Delphi

13.13 Hitachi Automotive Systems

13.14 Dana Holding

13.15 Visteon Corporation

13.16 SKF Automotive

13.17 Gentex Corp

13.18 Magna International

13.19 Hyundai Dymos



