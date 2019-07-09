Worldwide Luxury Furniture Market Outlook to 2023 with Herman Miller, HNI Corp, Inter IKEA Group, Muebles Pic, and Steinhoff International Dominating the Competition
This luxury furniture market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of luxury furniture in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the tangential factor associated with the offline distribution of luxury furniture will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches, growing influence of different retailing channels, and rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture. However, frequent product recalls, unstable prices of raw materials, and stringent regulations related to luxury furniture may hamper the growth of the luxury furniture industry over the forecast period.
Rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture
Single and two-person households are looking for ways to maximize space in their rooms by spending on small, portable, multi-purpose, foldable, and technologically-influenced luxury furniture. The adoption of these furniture allows them to quickly re-configure an entire area using their transforming features.
Multitude of benefits of multi-functional luxury furniture will lead to the expansion of the global luxury furniture market at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture
There is an increase in the adoption of green technology due to the growing awareness of negative impact of deforestation on the environment. This is encouraging manufacturers to use biodegradable, sustainable, and renewable raw materials to build eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture. This will boost the product launches, which in turn, will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global luxury furniture market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury furniture manufacturers that include: Herman Miller, HNI Corp, Inter IKEA Group, Muebles Pic, and Steinhoff International Holdings.
Also, the luxury furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Residential luxury furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Commercial luxury furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture
- Growth in demand for luxury furniture among millennials
- Technological innovations in global luxury furniture market
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Inter IKEA Group
- Muebles Pic S.A.
- Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
