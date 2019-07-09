Worldwide Luxury Furniture Market Outlook to 2023 with Herman Miller, HNI Corp, Inter IKEA Group, Muebles Pic, and Steinhoff International Dominating the Competition

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Luxury Furniture Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This luxury furniture market analysis considers sales from distribution channels including offline and online. The analysis also considers the sales of luxury furniture in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the tangential factor associated with the offline distribution of luxury furniture will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the report looks at factors such as the increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches, growing influence of different retailing channels, and rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture. However, frequent product recalls, unstable prices of raw materials, and stringent regulations related to luxury furniture may hamper the growth of the luxury furniture industry over the forecast period.



Rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture



Single and two-person households are looking for ways to maximize space in their rooms by spending on small, portable, multi-purpose, foldable, and technologically-influenced luxury furniture. The adoption of these furniture allows them to quickly re-configure an entire area using their transforming features.



Multitude of benefits of multi-functional luxury furniture will lead to the expansion of the global luxury furniture market at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.



Rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture



There is an increase in the adoption of green technology due to the growing awareness of negative impact of deforestation on the environment. This is encouraging manufacturers to use biodegradable, sustainable, and renewable raw materials to build eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture. This will boost the product launches, which in turn, will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global luxury furniture market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury furniture manufacturers that include: Herman Miller, HNI Corp, Inter IKEA Group, Muebles Pic, and Steinhoff International Holdings.



Also, the luxury furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Residential luxury furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial luxury furniture - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rapid emergence of eco-friendly and organic luxury furniture

Growth in demand for luxury furniture among millennials

Technological innovations in global luxury furniture market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Group

Muebles Pic S.A.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

