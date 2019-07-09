The World Vacuum Interrupter Market to 2027: Industry Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vacuum Interrupter Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vacuum Interrupter Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing utilize of vacuum interrupters in the high current application, a combination of renewable power source into power grids, and increased number of investments and policies in smart grids.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Utilize of Vacuum Interrupters in High Current Application

3.1.2 Combination of Renewable Power Source into Power Grids

3.1.3 Increased Number of Investments & Policies in Smart Grids

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Type

4.1 Ceramic

4.2 Glass



5 Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Rated Voltage

5.1 15-30 kV

5.2 Above 30 kV

5.3 0-15 kV



6 Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Contact Structure

6.1 Spiral Contact

6.2 Axial Magnetic / Field Contact

6.3 Flat Contact



7 Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Application

7.1 Tap Changer

7.2 Recloser

7.3 Load Break Switch

7.4 Circuit Breaker

7.4.1 Medium-Voltage

7.4.2 High-Voltage

7.4.3 Generator

7.5 Contactor

7.6 Other Applications

7.6.1 Railway Breakers



8 Vacuum Interrupter Market, By End User

8.1 Utilities & Transportation

8.2 Mining Sector

8.3 Industrial Plants

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.5 Other End Users

8.5.1 Wind Turbines

8.5.2 Data Centers



9 Vacuum Interrupter Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 UK

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Eaton

11.2 ABB

11.3 Toshiba Corporation

11.4 Siemens AG

11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.6 Crompton Greaves Limited

11.7 Meidensha Corporation

11.8 Shaanzi Joyelectric International Co. Ltd.

11.9 Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Co. Ltd.

11.10 Wuhan Feite Electric Co. Ltd.

11.11 Chengdu Xuguang Electronics Co. Ltd.

11.12 Actom

11.13 LS Industrial Systems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofheb2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electrical Engineering, Electrical Switches



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.