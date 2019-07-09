Agreement towards the establishment of a transitional administrative authority in Sudan

On July 5, 2019, the representatives of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the representatives of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change (DFC) agreed to establish a transitional administrative authority with both military and civilian participation during the transitional period.

Japan expresses respect to the mediation efforts made by the African Union (AU) and Ethiopia. Japan positively evaluates this agreement as a progress toward the stabilization of the situation in Sudan. Japan continues to pay close attention to the situation in Sudan and hopes that both parties will comply with the agreement in good faith and that constitutional order will be restored as soon as possible in a democratic manner.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.