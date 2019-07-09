Printronix announces partnership with Tri-Continental to distribute printers in Central, East and West Africa

Printronix (www.Printronix.com), pioneer of line matrix technology, has recently signed a distribution agreement with Tri-Continental Ltd.

Under the agreement, Tri-Continental, one of the largest and most prominent IT distributors in the African market, will distribute Printronix and TallyGenicom line matrix printers as well as its desktop serial dot matrix models, the S809 and S828. Through this partnership, Tri-Continental and Printronix will broaden their reseller base and strengthen their presence and market penetration in this important region.

Based in West London, Tri-Continental has expanded its operation to span 36 countries in Central, East and West Africa, and has been IBM’s strongest performing channel partner there for almost 30 years. The company has a strong reputation for providing the right solutions for its customers and adding value to the supply chain. It has been working with global brands such as IBM, NetApp, Epson and Canon.

Joseph Musisi, Tri-Continental Director and General Manager, says he is confident that the expanding range of reliable quality printers from Printronix is ideal for Africa’s many applications, its demanding environments and multiple vertical markets. “Printronix is well known for its reliable quality printers. The devices are globally recognised for their unrivalled performance in mission critical applications where downtime is not an option and cost effectiveness is a priority. Printronix is a trusted supplier with a long list of high profile global customers, many of whom have a presence in Africa. We can add new local customers to that list, as well as expand the usage of Printronix printers across all the countries where we are present,” explains Joseph.

With over 40 years of success to build on, Printronix offers a wide range of printing solutions and applications for various industries, as well as ongoing support, sales training, and service to its channel partners. Regional Sales Manager for Sub-Sahara and South Africa at Printronix, Lareen Kohler says: “Tri-Continental is firmly positioned as a leading Pan-African distributor of world-class technology products, and, as an additional partner in the region, it will help us expand our channel base and reach end customers in Africa that we are not currently engaged with. This is an important market for Printronix so Tri-Continental is an ideal choice to contribute to our business growth plans for the region.”

Rosemarie Zito, Printronix Vice-President of EMEA Sales & Marketing, adds: “Printronix is looking forward to working with Tri-Continental. Its team has a great track record for building reseller channels throughout Africa, which will greatly support our solutions. Printronix is the OEM supplier of former IBM 6400 and 6500 line printers and, as such, we are partnering with Tri-Continental as it has such extensive knowledge of the corporate IBM customers in the region. We are sure that Tri-Continental will help us better serve them and upgrade legacy line and serial dot matrix printers. In addition, we believe Tri-Continental is complementary to our existing distribution channel in the region.”

Reliable line matrix and serial dot matrix printers

The Printronix P8000 and TallyGenicom 6800 line matrix series with Pedestal, Zero Tear and Enclosed Cabinet models, and the S809/S828 serial dot matrix printers, deliver flexible design, adaptable functionality and manageable savings. Line and serial dot matrix printers are designed for users in manufacturing, distribution and logistics, government, banking and food & beverage. They can be used to print invoices, shipment and transportation documentation, bank and customer statements and product labels. Users can expect maximum uptime, low cost of ownership, and maximum reliability in demanding environments.

To view the complete Printronix series and learn more, visit www.Printronix.com

To view the complete TallyGenicom series and learn more, visit www.TallyGenicom.com

Social Media: Facebook: PrintronixPrinters (https://bit.ly/2S40XrO) Twitter: printronix (https://bit.ly/2XR5pzh)

Media Contact: Lareen Kohler Regional Sales Manager for Sub-Sahara and South Africa RSA Mobile: +27 76 012 0660 UK Mobile: +44 787 654 8607 Email: lkohler@printronix.com

Xavier Nicolaï EMEA Marketing Manager Tel: +33 1 46 25 19 01 E-mail: xnicolai@printronix.com

Tri-Continental contact details: Joy Lwanga, Director Braintree Road, South Ruislip Middlesex, HA40EJ, United Kingdom Tel: +44 (0) 20 8842 4644, E-mail: joy_Lwanga@triconti.com

About Printronix Printronix (www.Printronix.com) is a global leader in industrial printing solutions, offering the most-trusted selection of ultra-reliable printers, supplies, service and parts for demanding environments, high reliability and low-cost printing. The company offers two of the most-trusted brands in industrial printing, Printronix and TallyGenicom, known throughout manufacturing, distribution, retail, food & beverage, banking, government and other enterprises across the globe. The combined portfolios include the highest quality line matrix and serial dot matrix printers. Printronix was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

For additional information, visit www.Printronix.com .

About Tri-Continental Ltd. Tri-Continental (http://www.Triconti.com) has been in operation for over 33 years, spanning 29 countries in Central, East, North and West Africa including SADC countries. The organisation has an established and extensive network of credible, complementary partners, represented locally, throughout Africa and Southern Africa. These include traditional IT Dealers and Resellers, Value Added Resellers, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Consultancy Organisations and Service Providers. Tri-Continental has the backing of globally recognised IT Suppliers, which together with its partner network, are ready to provide customers with complete, comprehensive, and cost effective world-class IT solutions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.