Radware Signs Multi-Million Dollar Deal for Hybrid Cloud DDoS Protection With Global Leading SaaS Provider

/EIN News/ -- MAHWAH, N.J., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that it signed a three-year, multi-million dollar hybrid cloud DDoS protection deal with a global enterprise SaaS provider. The customer relies on Radware’s DefensePro®, Alteon®, Cloud DDoS Protection Service and SSL protection across more than 30 of its data centers worldwide with a fully managed solution by Radware’s highly trained Emergency Response Team, including rapid-response solutions during major attacks.



Anna Convery- Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer for Radware said, “This SaaS provider helps companies of all sizes and industries perform at optimal efficiency with critical cloud-based tools that support business planning, sales, human resources, finance and accounting functions. It processes massive data volumes, and its business is rapidly growing. The customer turned to Radware to help scale its operations, lower operating expenses, and provide a wide breadth of coverage and protection based on a history of trust, and Radware’s proven track record in comprehensive hybrid-cloud attack mitigation.”

“Radware maintains direct relationships with many of the world’s top SaaS providers, which have come to increase their reliance on our solutions,” said Roy Zisapel, CEO of Radware. “Our industry leading data center security capabilities, ability to detect and respond automatically, flexible deployment options and customer centric approach allow us to become strategic to their operations. Our hybrid DDoS solution enabled this customer to scale its attack mitigation protection along with its business growth.”

Radware’s family of DDoS security solutions provides integrated application and network security for a best of breed, multi-layered security architecture and DDoS attack prevention. The solutions provide the highest protection accuracy with patent-protected behavioral based detection to protect legitimate traffic and real-time signature creation for zero-day attack protection. Radware’s hybrid DDoS protection integrates always-on detection and mitigation (on-premises or in the cloud) with cloud-based volumetric DDoS attack prevention, scrubbing, and 24x7 Emergency Response Team (ERT) support. Radware’s Defense SSL protection supports all types of encrypted attacks, inkling TCP SYN Floods, SSL Negotiation Floods, HTTPS Floods, and Encrypted Web Attacks.

