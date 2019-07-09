City of San Marcos, Texas selects Locus Water Quality Compliance Software

Locus will provide cloud environmental water quality software with GIS and mobile integration

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, (Locus), the industry leader in water quality, EHS, sustainability, and compliance management software, is pleased to announce that the City of San Marcos, Texas Water/Wastewater Utility selected Locus Environmental Information Management (EIM) software to streamline water quality and wastewater management and compliance.

“With Locus’ water quality software we can streamline and modernize how we manage and report our critical water quality and wastewater data,” said Ron Riggins, San Marcos Water Quality Manager. “With an integrated mobile application, we will be able to access and react to field information faster than ever before.”

“By selecting Locus EIM water quality software, the City of San Marcos, Texas can simplify managing water and wastewater data and integrate with their existing GIS system. This will provide them a modern cloud solution with fully integrated mobile capabilities,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus.

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies is a Silicon Valley-based market leader in enterprise cloud applications for governance, risk, compliance (GRC), with a focus on EHS compliance, water, and sustainability. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises, such as Chevron, Honeywell, Sempra, Bayer, DuPont, San Jose Water Company and Los Alamos National Laboratory have selected Locus. Locus provides mobile and multi-tenant SaaS and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) software solutions to its customers.

Founded in 1997, Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

For more information, visit locustec.com or email info@locustec.com

