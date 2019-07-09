Emergency Department Information Systems: Worldwide Market Review 2015-2018 and Outlook 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Emergency Department Information System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Emergency Department Information System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include shift towards patient-centric approach and preventive healthcare, Hitech Act Incentivizes Adoption of electronic health records and growing demand for data driven technologies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Shift Towards Patient-Centric Approach and Preventive Healthcare

3.1.2 Hitech Act Incentivizes Adoption of Electronic Health Records

3.1.3 Growing Demand for Data Driven Technologies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Emergency Department Information System Market, By Delivery

4.1 On-Premise

4.2 Software-as-a-Services (SaaS)



5 Emergency Department Information System Market, By Component

5.1 Services

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Best-of-Breed solutions

5.3.2 Enterprise Solutions



6 Emergency Department Information System Market, By Application

6.1 Clinical Documentation

6.2 Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

6.3 E-Prescribing

6.4 Patient Tracking & Triage

6.5 Resource Tracking & Management

6.6 Administrative Functions

6.7 Other Applications



7 Emergency Department Information System Market, By End User

7.1 Large Hospitals

7.2 Medium-Sized Hospitals

7.3 Small Hospitals



8 Emergency Department Information System Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 UK

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 Spain

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Allscripts

10.2 Cerner Corporation

10.3 Epic Systems

10.4 EPOWERdoc Inc.

10.5 Evident

10.6 Healthland Inc.

10.7 Logibec Canada

10.8 Mckesson Corporation

10.9 Medical Information Technology Inc.

10.10 Siemens Healthcare

10.11 T-System Inc.

10.12 Unitedhealth Group Inc.

10.13 VeEDIS Clinical Systems LLC

10.14 Wellsoft



