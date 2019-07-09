PATTISON Onestop partners with PropTech company, Concierge Plus, to deliver their property management solution in Canada’s largest Digital Residential and Office Networks.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Furthering its commitment to offering premium digital display solutions in commercial and residential towers across Canada, PATTISON Onestop, the leader in sales and operations of Digital Out of Home in Canada, has partnered with Concierge Plus to provide superior communication capabilities and engagement experiences with the release of their property management platform to be used in conjunction with PATTISON Onestop’s digital networks.



Concierge Plus’ best-in-class web and mobile-based platform are designed to make life easier for residents, tenants and property managers by increasing efficiencies, improving customer service, and automating administrative processes. With its secure, user-friendly interface Concierge Plus manages operational activities including keeping residents informed of package deliveries, resident notifications, amenity bookings, visitors and parking, and maintenance requests in a modern, digital way. Concierge Plus is the only platform that includes a full set of customizable features that tailor themselves to each building’s operational needs.

“We are excited to partner with PATTISON Onestop, an incredible Canadian brand and success story, to further help residential and commercial buildings provide an excellent experience to their residents and tenants. In today’s modern world, everyone expects to be able to do things online from wherever they are, and we’re proud to be the industry gold standard helping our customers meet those expectations,” said Peter Pietrzkiewicz, Founder and CEO at Concierge Plus.

PATTISON Onestop will leverage Concierge Plus’ intuitive platform on their Digital Residential and Office Network screens across Canada. Offering a premium amenity to over 1,100 buildings and delivered over 3,000 screens in every major market, PATTISON Onestop’s dynamic display delivers local, national and international news, weather, traffic updates and building information that keep building communities informed and engaged during the dwell times that are common with high-rise properties.

“On Behalf of PATTISON Onestop, we are thrilled about our partnership with Concierge Plus and the opportunity to complement our Digital Residential and Office Networks with Concierge Plus’ innovative platform. Solidifying our market position through technological advances, both companies are focused on providing superior services for property managers and their communities,” said Christina Ogrodnick, Vice President of Commercial and Residential Development at PATTISON Outdoor.

About PATTISON Onestop

Onestop, a division of Pattison Outdoor Advertising, is the leader in the sales and operations of digital place-based media in Canada. Offering uniquely engaging experiences through innovative digital strategies, Onestop implements state of the art technologies to provide solutions to the properties that use our products to keep tenants and visitors informed every single day. With a dynamic and flexible platform, complemented by our team of digital experts, Onestop provides a premium amenity for property managers with endless communication possibilities. Unmatched reach and coverage allow Onestop and its affiliates to continue providing the most revolutionary digital solutions in Out-Of-Home media.

About Concierge Plus

Concierge Plus helps residential and commercial buildings deliver an excellent resident and tenant management experience. With a core set of more than twenty modules, the Concierge Plus platform is built to handle all of the operational needs of any community. Our spirit of innovation and commitment to remarkable customer experiences has led us to create an unparalleled platform that constantly evolves to meet an ever-changing technological and operational landscape. Founded in 1999, Concierge Plus is proud to have hundreds of thousands of users throughout North America and globally.

