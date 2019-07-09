Air Traffic Management: Worldwide Market Analysis 2015-2018 & Forecast 2019-2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Air Traffic Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Air Traffic Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the integrating unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) movements into ATC, air traffic management infrastructure for uncontrolled airspace and the need for unmanned aircraft system traffic management (UTM).



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. the study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. the study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and other trends



In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Integrating Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Movements into ATC

3.1.2 Air Traffic Management Infrastructure for Uncontrolled Airspace

3.1.3 Need for Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM)

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Air Traffic Management Market, By Airport Class

4.1 CLASS D

4.2 CLASS C

4.3 CLASS A

4.4 CLASS B

4.5 Other Airport Class



5 Air Traffic Management Market, By Domain

5.1 Aeronautical Information Management

5.2 Air Traffic Control

5.3 Air Traffic Flow Management



6 Air Traffic Management Market, By End User

6.1 Tactile

6.2 Commercial



7 Air Traffic Management Market, By Investment type

7.1 Brownfield

7.2 Greenfield



8 Air Traffic Management Market, By Airspace

8.1 Aeronautical Information Management (AIM)

8.2 Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)

8.3 Air Traffic Services (ATS)

8.3.1 Air Traffic Control (ATC)

8.3.2 Flight Information Services (FIS)

8.3.3 Alerting Services

8.4 Airspace Management (ASM)



9 Air Traffic Management Market, By Component

9.1 Software

9.1.1 Data Link Server (DLS)

9.1.2 Air Traffic Control Automation System

9.1.3 Surveillance Data Processing (SDPS)

9.1.4 Obstacle Surface Planner

9.1.5 Itower Advance Automation Services

9.1.6 Flight Data Processing System (FDPS)

9.2 Hardware

9.2.1 Surveillance

9.2.1.1 Primary Surveillance Radar (PSR) and Secondary Surveillance Radar (SSR)

9.2.1.2 Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B)

9.2.1.3 Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System (ATCRB)

9.2.2 Communication

9.2.2.1 High Frequency (HF) Communication

9.2.2.2 Voice Communication Control System (VCCS)

9.2.2.3 Controller to Pilot Data Link Communications (CPDLC)

9.2.2.4 Very High Frequency (VHF) Communication

9.2.3 Navigation

9.2.3.1 Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN)

9.2.3.2 Remote Virtual Tower

9.2.3.3 Distance Measuring Equipment (DME)

9.2.3.4 Non-Directional Beacon (NDB)

9.2.3.5 VHF Omni Directional Range (VOR)



10 Air Traffic Management Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 UK

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Raytheon Company

12.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3 BAE Systems PLC

12.4 Northrop Grumman

12.5 Thales Group

12.6 Avitech GmbH

12.7 Presagis

12.8 Lockheed Martin

12.9 Indra Sistemas

12.10 Harris Corporation

12.11 Croatia Control

12.12 Comsoft Solution GmbH

12.13 FREQUENTIS AG

12.14 Saab

12.15 M3 Systems

12.16 Advanced Navigation and Positioning

12.17 Adacel



