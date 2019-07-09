Scandanavian Tourism (Domestic & Outbound) Market 2017-2020: In-Depth Analysis of Traveler Flows, Spending Patterns, Main Destination Markets, and Current & Future Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Source Market Insight: Scandinavia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tourism Source Market Insight: Scandinavia provides a thorough insight into Scandinavia's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Scandinavian tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets, as well as current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Scandinavian outbound travel market.



Scope

Scandinavian expenditure on outbound tourism is growing at an expansive rate. Total international expenditure grew from US$57.5bn in 2017 to US$63.4bn in 2018.

In terms of frequency, domestic tourism is significantly stronger than international tourism. Total outbound trips stand at 50.5 million.

Scandinavians between the age of 50 and 64 are taking the most holidays with 41.9 million international and domestic trips being taken in 2018. Scandinavian tourists in the 35 to 49 age group are in the quickest growing market segment.

Key Topics Covered



Overview Region Snapshot 2018 At a glance: The Scandinavian tourist market in 2018 Risks to outbound Scandinavian tourism Main findings Tourists profile Which types of holiday do Scandinavians take? Which factors motivate Scandinavians when choosing a holiday? Where do Scandinavians plan on travelling to in the next 12 months? Insight in to Scandinavian tourists Domestic tourism Domestic flows Domestic spending Outbound tourism Outbound flows Outbound spending Main and developing destinations Where did Scandinavians travel to in 2018? Main destinations Developing destinations Outlook Opportunities to attract Scandinavian tourism Appendix References Terminology and definitions

