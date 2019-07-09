Caregiving Expert and Author Pamela D. Wilson to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

GOLDEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Someday we will all face the inevitable dilemma of being a caregiver. The options we have to keep aging parents, spouses, and loved ones at home or place them in a care home can be overwhelming and daunting. The experience leads to stress and unexpected tragedies. One exceptional woman is paving the way to share proven solutions and resources for caregivers and aging adults.

Pamela is an authentic and trustworthy caregiving expert, advocate, speaker, and author of the book The Caregiving Trap. Her brand, The Caring Generation®, began with a radio program of the same name that returns to Internet radio on July 17th. Information about how to listen to The Caring Generation® radio program and weekly podcast replays is on Pamela’s website under media and radio program.

According to Pamela, “Becoming a caregiver for an aging parent or spouse is a significant life transition like moving out of the parental home, getting married, and having children. The transition to being a caregiver does not receive similar attention.”

Until one becomes a caregiver, there is little or no discussion about the roles and responsibilities. Becoming a caregiver is an unexpected role that arises suddenly from an event like a parent falling or a spouse receiving an unexpected health diagnosis like Alzheimer’s or cancer.

Few aging parents—who likely cared for their parents—talk to adult children about being their caregiver. When the time comes to care for aging parents, adult children are unprepared for the role. Many caregivers feel unsupported and alone. Caregiving support and courses help caregivers gain confidence and hope that balancing this life transition with an already hectic life is possible.

“All of my help is Internet-based,” says Pamela, “caregivers and aging adults can join from anywhere in the world. It’s not uncommon for family caregivers to say, I’m so tired of being a caregiver when they have no idea that hope, help, and support exist. Family caregivers believe they can handle all the issues when the reality is that caregiving responsibilities are more complex than ever imagined.”

“My online Power of Attorney course is about how to manage medical care and the importance of appointing the right power of attorney-in-fact to help with medical decision-making and care needs.”

“My Stay at Home course offers preventative steps to avoid putting loved ones in nursing homes. Aging parents want to stay at home. Staying at home is possible when caregivers are aware of the steps to manage medical care, avoid care neglect, and identify early concerns to prevent health declines.”

According to Pamela, “Caregivers experience stress and burnout. As a result, decision-making power becomes faulty. Unnecessary mistakes are made. My online courses help caregivers, and aging adults make better decisions, reduce stress and burnout. Gaining confidence and caregiving skills result in a better quality of life and well-being for loved ones. Caregivers, who experience health declines from the stress related to caregiving, speak positively about participating in support groups and courses.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Pamela D. Wilson in a series of interviews on Thursday, July 11th at 1 p.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn, Thursday, July 18th at 1 p.m. EST with Jim Masters, Thursday, July 25th at 1 p.m. with Jim Masters, and Thursday, August 1st at 1 p.m. EST with Doug Llewelyn.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

Pamela D. Wilson may be reached at 303-810-1816 or through her website www.pameladwilson.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



