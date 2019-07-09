Commander of the New Joint 7th Air Defence Group to Present at Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

Air Missile Defence Technology 2019

SMi Reports: 7th Air Defence Group will present a keynote address at the 4th annual Air Missile Defence Technology conference this October

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was announced that the command of the United Kingdom’s ground-based air defence systems has transferred from the Royal Air Force to the Army. Under the new Operational Command of the Army’s Force Troops Command, Joint Ground Based Air Defence has been renamed 7th Air Defence Group The 7th Air Defence Group is equipped with the Rapier missile that has seen service in the Falkland Islands, the High-Velocity Missile and the LEAPP target identification system. It is soon to upgrade to the new state-of-the-art Sky Sabre anti-aircraft missile system which will start to be introduced later in the year.Conference speaker Colonel Giles Malec, Commander of the newly formed 7th Air Defence Group has stated that:“Although the command has passed to the Army the links to the Royal Air Force will continue. The Army is committed to growing the air defence capability over the coming years. There is a ten-year programme ahead to update our equipment with new missiles and radar systems; it will make our capability far more potent.”Attendees for the upcoming Air Missile Defence Technology conference , taking place on 22nd-23rd October in Prague, will have the opportunity to learn more about the 7th Air Defence Group’s ten-year capability upgrade program from Colonel Giles Malec through his keynote address on:"Enhancing the 7th Air Defence Group with Superior Air Defence Technology"• Threat analysis for the British Armed Forces: Current capabilities and focus areas• Working with international partners to develop systems interoperability at Thorney Island training facility• Sky Sabre developments and enhanced capabilities• Working with multiple industrial partners to deliver upgraded capabilitiesThe brochure with the full agenda is available to download on the event website at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr4 At the two-day conference, delegates will also gain unique insight into GBAD, Counter Medium and Ballistic Missile technologies, C-RAM, Integrated and Networked Radar systems, confronting ICBM threats and developing coherent international strategies. The 2019 conference will provide an opportunity for attendees to gain contacts within the most cutting-edge programs in a growing and critical market.There is an early bird saving of £200 for bookings placed before 30th August 2019. Register online at www.airmissiledefence.com/einpr4 Proudly sponsored by Lockheed Martin and Weibel Scientific.Air Missile Defence Technology22nd – 23rd October 2019Prague, Czech RepublicFor sponsorship bookings, please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0)20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



