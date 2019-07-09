U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) Regional Director visits Algeria

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency’s Worldwide Energy Sector Team Leader and Regional Director for East Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe & Eurasia Carl B. Kress visited Algeria June 26-28, 2019, to build on the long partnership between USTDA and Algeria.

Mr. Kress’ visit is part of U.S. efforts to partner with Algerians on economic development. USTDA supports infrastructure development, job creation, technology transfer and market-oriented reform. It also supports feasibility studies that are tailored to the needs of Algerian authorities and that encourage U.S. companies to bid on projects in Algeria

Sonatrach CEO Rachid Hachichi received Mr. Kress to continue planning a proposed reverse trade mission to the United States to connect Sonatrach leaders with U.S. companies who have equipment, services and technologies that can support Algeria’s energy development goals.

Sonelgaz CEO Chahar Boulakhras received Mr. Kress as part of the proceedings for technical collaboration between the two parties. Mr. Boulakhras expressed his satisfaction with the previous USTDA-funded training for Sonelgaz staff. Under an agreement signed during Mr. Kress’s last visit to Algeria, USTDA funded executive and senior management-level training for Sonelgaz, to support “annual management, leadership and business training” to Sonelgaz Group executives and senior leadership staff, through training delivered by General Electric.

Mr. Kress also met with the board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Algiers to discuss how best to promote U.S.-Algerian economic partnership.

The U.S. government hopes such partnerships between the U.S. and Algeria will have an important, long-term, and positive impact on both countries’ economic growth.



