Global Digital Pharma Marketing Trends 2019 - Featuring Bayer HealthCare, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, and Roche

What are the trends and developments that will drive pharma's digital marketing initiatives?

What are the trends that are shaping digital pharma marketing?

How will the increased investment be used to drive the digital marketing agenda

How are digital marketing channels being employed with specific stakeholders?

What are the key challenges that digital marketing teams are facing?

With its ability to cost-effectively target and influence key stakeholders, digital marketing is firmly established as a key marketing channel. No surprise, then, that over 50% of the companies who responded to this new survey expect to double their marketing budgets for digital campaigns by 2023. But which channels are important and which stakeholder is being targeted? What are the key challenges that are impacting digital marketing plans?



For a complete understanding of the trends that are driving digital marketing activity, we surveyed 100 US and Western European pharma digital marketing professionals and presented the findings of this research in Trends in Digital Pharma Marketing.



Benchmark your company's performance:



Physicians? Patients? Payers? Which stakeholders will see increases in personal digital marketing budget allocation over the next 5 years and how does this vary in the US and Western Europe?

How important will non-personal and on-demand channels be in terms of achieving digital marketing goals over the next 5 years?

Difficulty in proving ROI? Regulatory/compliance issues? Lack of staff/budget? What do experts identify as the critical challenges for implementing and expanding their digital marketing strategy?

How capable are digital marketing teams when it comes to identifying, gathering and analysing data used to demonstrate ROI from digital marketing activities?

How important will Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality channels become over the next 5 years?

Companies Mentioned



Bayer HealthCare

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Roche

