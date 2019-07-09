Single Cell Multi-Omics Markets: Worldwide Outlook to 2025 - A $5.32 Billion Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market: Focus on Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market by Product, Type, Workflow, End-User 15 Countries Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast: 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global single cell multi-omics industry analysis projects that the market was valued at $1.83 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate a value of $5.32 billion by 2025.



This growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as the increased need for non-invasive diagnosis, advancements in single-cell sequencing technique and increase in adoption of personalized medicine. These individualized care regimes are improving the quality of life of the patients and reducing economic, societal, and clinical burden, projecting a future of prosperity.



The applications of single cell multi-omics primarily include oncology, cell biology, neurology, stem cell and immunology, among others. Aside from the discovery of effective biomarkers for the development of efficient targeted drug therapy, single cell approach also facilitates gene expression and protein expression analyses in an individual cell. Research and academic organizations, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic centers, among others, are prominent end users of single cell multi-omics solutions.



Key Questions Answered

What was the total revenue generated by the global single cell multi-omics market and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2025?

What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to increase the demand for the global single cell multi-omics market during the forecast period, 2019-2025?

How each segment of the global single cell multi-omics market by 2025? What was the revenue generated by the global single cell multi-omics market by Type, such as single-cell genomics market, single-cell proteomics and transcriptomics market, and single cell metabolomics market in 2018? Product, such as systems & instruments and consumables in 2018? Workflow, such as single cell isolation, single cell preparation, and single-cell analysis in 2018? Application, such as oncology, immunology, neurology, microbiology, stem cell, cell biology, and others in 2018? Region, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World in 2018?

Who are the key manufacturers and service providers in the global single cell multi-omics market, and what are their contributions?

What is the growth potential of each major single cell multi-omics manufacturer and service provider?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for single cell multi-omics?



Expert Quote

North America is the leading contributor of the global single cell multi-omics market and contributed approximately 45.4% to the global market value in 2019. This region is anticipated to grow at a double-digit CAGR, during the forecast period 2019-2025 and continue to dominate the market in 2025 as well. The Europe region also contributed a significant share of 26.52% to the market in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR, during the forecast period.



Scope of the Market Intelligence



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global single cell multi-omics market with the help of the key factors driving the market, the restraints, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study highlights the factors governing the industry attractiveness with Porter's Five Forces Analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global single cell multi-omics market. Moreover, the study includes detailed product mapping, market estimation, and analysis of key trends in multiple geographical regions, growth of single cell multi-omics market in each region for different applications, and the key strategies and developments by the prominent single cell multi-omics manufacturers and service providers.



Market Segmentation



The market has been segmented into type', workflow', product', applications', end-users', and region'. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and services allied with the single cell multi-omics market. In addition, the study also includes the exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each service, application, technology, end user, region, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global single cell multi-omics market.



Based on the region, the global single cell multi-omics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor to the global single cell multi-omics market and was responsible for a 45.8% share of the global market values in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace among all other regions with double-digit CAGR, during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Key Companies in the Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the global single cell multi-omics market include 10x Genomics, Inc., 1CellBio, MissionBio, NanoString Technologies, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Celsee, Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. GE LifeSciences, Illumina, Inc., and Takara Bio, QIAGEN N.V., among others.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Single Cell Multi-Omics Market: Global Perspective

1.1 Introduction

1.1.1 Single Cell Sequencing Data and Bioinformatics Analysis

1.1.1.1 Analysis of Single Cell Genomic Data

1.1.1.2 Analysis of Single Cell Transcriptome Sequencing

1.1.1.3 Analysis of Single Cell Methylome Sequencing

1.1.1.4 Analysis of Singe Cell Epigenome Sequencing

1.2 Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market Size, 2018-2025

1.3 Single Cell Multi-Omics Technologies and Advancement in Recent Past, 2010-2017

1.3.1 Advances in Single Cell Multi-Omics Sequencing Technologies:

1.3.1.1 Single Cell RNA Sequencing Methods

1.3.1.2 Single Cell DNA Sequencing Methods

1.3.1.3 Single Cell Epigenetic Sequencing Methods

1.3.2 Technological Development in Single Cell Sequencing

1.3.2.1 Advancements in Imaging Techniques for Single Cell Sequencing

1.3.2.2 Advancements in Single Cell Collection and Analysis System

1.4 Single Cell Trends and Key Innovators

1.4.1 Recent Trends in Single Cell

1.4.1.1 Use of CRISPR in Single Cell Genomics

1.4.1.2 Application of Single Cell Genomics in Plants

1.4.1.3 Application of Single Cell Genomics in Animals

1.4.1.4 Single Cell Multi-Omics

1.4.1.5 Computational Analysis in Single Cell Genomics

1.4.2 Key innovators in Single Cell Multi-Omics

1.5 Single Cell Multi-Omics Research Funding

1.6 Single Cell Multi-Omics Publications and its Regional Distribution

1.7 Role of Regulatory Bodies and Consortium in Single Cell Multi-Omics Market

1.8 Key Companies in Single Cell Multi-Omics Market and their Contributions



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Impact Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Need for Non-Invasive Diagnosis

2.3.2 Advancements in Single Cell Sequencing Techniques

2.3.3 Increase in Adoption of Personalized Medicine

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Lack of Tools for Computational Analysis

2.4.2 High Capital Requirement

2.4.3 Lack of Infrastructure and Expertise

2.5 Opportunities

2.5.1 Expansion into Emerging Markets

2.5.2 Expansion into New Research Application

2.5.3 Expansion of the Product Portfolio



3 Addressable Market Size and Potential Growth

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4 Latin America

3.5 Rest-of-the-World



4 Industry Insights

4.1 Key Strategies and Developments

4.1.1 Product Launch

4.1.2 Synergistic Activities

4.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.1.4 Funding

4.1.5 Legal Requirements and Regulations

4.1.5.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in U.S.

4.1.5.2 Legal Requirements and Regulations in Europe

4.1.5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.1.5.3.1 China

4.1.5.3.2 Japan

4.2 Industry Attractiveness

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market by Type, 2018-2025 ($Millions)

5.1 Single Cell Genomics

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.1.3 Key Developments

5.1.4 Competitive Insights

5.2 Single Cell Transcriptomics and Proteomics

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3 Key Developments

5.2.4 Competitive Insights

5.3 Single Cell Metabolomics

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3 Key Developments

5.3.4 Competitive Insights



6 Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Product), 2018-2025 ($Million)

6.1 Instruments

6.1.1 Flow Cytometers/FACS Instruments

6.1.2 Next-Generation Sequencing Systems

6.1.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.1.4 Microscopes

6.1.5 Microarray Systems

6.1.6 Spectrophotometers

6.1.7 Microplate Readers

6.1.8 Cell Counters

6.1.9 Cell sorters

6.1.10 Others

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Beads

6.2.2 Microplates

6.2.3 Assay kits

6.2.4 Reagents

6.2.5 Others



7 Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market by Workflow, 2018-2025 ($Millions)

7.1 Single Cell Isolation

7.1.1 Flow Cytometry/FACS

7.1.2 Manual Cell Picking

7.1.3 Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

7.1.4 Laser Microdissection

7.1.5 Random seeding/ Limiting Dilution

7.1.6 Microfluidics

7.1.7 Others

7.2 Single Cell Preparation

7.2.1 Microfluidics

7.2.2 Whole genome amplification

7.2.3 Single Cell RNA-seq

7.2.4 Others

7.3 Single Cell Analysis

7.3.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.3.2 Next Generation Sequencing

7.3.3 Microarray

7.3.4 Multiple Displacement Amplification

7.3.5 Multiple Annealing and Looping-based Amplification Cycles (MALBAC)

7.3.6 Flow Cytometry

7.3.7 Mass Spectrometry

7.3.8 Microscopy (Fluorescence, Phase and Bright Field)

7.3.9 Microfluidics

7.3.10 Others

7.3.10.1 In-Vitro Transcription

7.3.10.2 phi29 DNA Polymerase

7.3.10.2.1 MA

7.3.10.2.2 TTA



8 Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market by End User, 2018-2025 ($Millions)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Research and Academic Laboratories

8.3 Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

8.4 Others (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Labs)



9 Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market (By Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 France

9.3.3 U.K.

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest-of-Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 Singapore

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 China

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 Australia

9.4.7 Rest-of-APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Mexico

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest-of-Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World



10 Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market (by Application), $Million, 2018-2025

10.1 Oncology

10.2 Immunology

10.3 Neurology

10.4 Microbiology

10.5 Stem Cell

10.6 Cell Biology

10.7 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Growth Share Analysis

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitor Value Chain Analysis

11.4 Competitor Supply Chain Analysis



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Overview

12.2 CellBio

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Role of 1CellBio in the Global Single Cell Multi-Omics Market

12.2.3 SWOT Analysis

12.3 10x Genomics Inc.

12.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.6 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

12.7 Celsee Inc.

12.8 Fluidigm Corporation

12.9 Fluxion Biosciences

12.10 GE

12.11 Mission Bio

12.12 NanoString Technologies, Inc.

12.13 Illumina, Inc.

12.14 PerkinElmer, Inc.

12.15 QIAGEN N.V.

12.16 Takara Bio, Inc.



