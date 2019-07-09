Insights Into the Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Market, 2019 to 2023 - Key Players are Agfa-Gevaert, Aleyant Systems, Electronics For Imaging, HP, and Xerox Corp
In 2018, the print media and advertising segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. However, factors such as the increasing penetration of electronic media will negatively impact the print media and advertising segment.
Also, this market report looks at factors such as the advantages of POD, rise in demand for digital printing, and offerings provided by W2P. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, disadvantages of W2P, and limitations of PSF may hamper the growth of the web-to-print industry over the forecast period.
Advantages of POD
POD offers superior product quality, high flexibility to unpredictable demand, and enhanced customer support. Moreover, POD is cost-effective and requires no storage cost. These advantages of POD will fuel the expansion of the W2P market size at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.
Growing adoption of EB curing technology
The popularity of UV-cured links is increasing due to the increasing demand for printing inks that are cost-effective and offer soft-touch coating or textured coating. EB curing technology further enhances the features of UV cured inks. The technology improves the turnover time, reduces ink consumption, and offers better curing. Thus, the adoption of EB curing technology is expected to increase, which will fuel the web-to-print market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global web-to-print market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web-to-print manufacturers.
Also, the web-to-print market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Players
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Aleyant Systems LLC
- Electronics For Imaging Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Xerox Corp.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Print media and advertising - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Personalized products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising demand for eco-friendly inks
- Increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions
- Growing adoption of EB curing technology
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- Aleyant Systems LLC
- Electronics For Imaging Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Xerox Corp.
