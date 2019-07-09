Insights Into the Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Market, 2019 to 2023 - Key Players are Agfa-Gevaert, Aleyant Systems, Electronics For Imaging, HP, and Xerox Corp

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the print media and advertising segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. However, factors such as the increasing penetration of electronic media will negatively impact the print media and advertising segment.



Also, this market report looks at factors such as the advantages of POD, rise in demand for digital printing, and offerings provided by W2P. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, disadvantages of W2P, and limitations of PSF may hamper the growth of the web-to-print industry over the forecast period.



Advantages of POD



POD offers superior product quality, high flexibility to unpredictable demand, and enhanced customer support. Moreover, POD is cost-effective and requires no storage cost. These advantages of POD will fuel the expansion of the W2P market size at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.



Growing adoption of EB curing technology



The popularity of UV-cured links is increasing due to the increasing demand for printing inks that are cost-effective and offer soft-touch coating or textured coating. EB curing technology further enhances the features of UV cured inks. The technology improves the turnover time, reduces ink consumption, and offers better curing. Thus, the adoption of EB curing technology is expected to increase, which will fuel the web-to-print market growth during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global web-to-print market is fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading web-to-print manufacturers.



Also, the web-to-print market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Players



Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Aleyant Systems LLC

Electronics For Imaging Inc.

HP Inc.

Xerox Corp.

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Print media and advertising - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Personalized products - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising demand for eco-friendly inks

Increasing popularity of flexo-digital hybrid label printing solutions

Growing adoption of EB curing technology

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Aleyant Systems LLC

Electronics For Imaging Inc.

HP Inc.

Xerox Corp.

