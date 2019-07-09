Ambassador Mirko Manzoni is appointed the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy for Mozambique

On 8 July 2019, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Mirko Manzoni, the Swiss ambassador in Maputo, as his Personal Envoy for Mozambique. The FDFA welcomes this decision which recognises Switzerland’s longstanding commitment to the UN and underlines its active role in the ongoing peace process in Mozambique.

Ambassador Manzoni is entrusted with this mandate in a personal capacity. In his new role he will provide good offices support in facilitating the dialogue between the Government of Mozambique and RENAMO, and towards the signing and subsequent implementation of a peace agreement between the parties. Mirko Manzoni is well acquainted with the situation on the ground, not least due to the fact that he has served as ambassador to Mozambique since 2014. He has also chaired the International Contact Group supporting the peace process in Mozambique since February 2017.

Switzerland sees this appointment as recognition of its engagement as an active and impartial member of the UN. It is firmly committed to the principles set out in the UN Charter, such as peaceful conflict resolution and the prevention of crises and conflicts. The appointment of ambassador Manzoni acknowledges Switzerland’s mediation expertise and reflects the appreciation of its contribution to peace and security.

Switzerland has played a key role in Mozambique for many years. Working closely with the local population and authorities, it combats poverty, supports the improvement of administration and governance and provides humanitarian aid. Based on the trust established through these efforts, Switzerland has also provided greater support for the peace process financially, logistically and through technical expertise since 2016 and assumed the chairmanship of the International Contact Group in 2017.



