POST Luxembourg deploys ADVA ALM for comprehensive fiber monitoring

/EIN News/ -- Fiber assurance solution improves network performance and significantly reduces repair times



Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. July 9, 2019. ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that POST Luxembourg has deployed its ALM fiber monitoring solution . The country’s leading provider of ICT and telecom services is leveraging the technology in key sections of its dark fiber network to improve operational efficiency and service availability. The ADVA ALM fiber assurance solution is delivering precise information about the integrity of critical links of POST Luxembourg’s infrastructure, enabling it to instantly pinpoint and respond to faults. The solution, which integrated seamlessly with POST Luxembourg’s existing network management system, shortens repair cycles, ensures services quality and helps improve sustainability by reducing truck rolls and wasted repair efforts.

“The ADVA ALM is now providing 24/7 assurance for key sections of our dark fiber. It’s a cost-efficient and energy-efficient solution with a compact physical footprint. It’s also flexible and service agnostic so it doesn’t interfere with any applications utilizing our network,” said Patrick Rausch, project manager, POST Luxembourg. “With the ADVA ALM, field technicians can monitor our infrastructure from anywhere in Luxembourg by simply using a secure custom environment running on any tablet PC and remotely identify any areas of concern. We can then take targeted action even before SLA incidents are raised. It’s a useful tool in our mission to limit downtime, improve efficiency and give our customers a crucial competitive advantage.”

Requiring no active equipment at the user site, the ADVA ALM is a non-intrusive device that offers full fiber visibility. By rapidly detecting and resolving issues, POST Luxembourg’s technicians can now improve customer experience. Unlike other test equipment, the ADVA ALM is built on standardized, open management interfaces that ease integration into operational support systems. It’s controlled by ADVA’s user-friendly network management system. The solution even features bespoke 9-degree connectors tailored to the precise requirements of POST Luxembourg’s network.

“What sets our ALM technology apart is its size and its cost. There really is no other solution out there that delivers comprehensive proactive fiber monitoring and guarantees superior performance with such little extra investment. It will help POST Luxembourg deliver even greater levels of availability and efficiency,” commented Sander Jansen, director, product line management, ADVA. “Specifically engineered to be a simple plug-and-play fiber assurance device, our ALM provides continuous monitoring, enabling operators to know immediately if and where issues arise. This real-time data is key to supervising and assuring dark fiber services, especially when selling higher value service level agreements. What’s more, by reducing truck rolls and carbon footprint, our ALM technology creates value both now and in years to come.”

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@advaoptical.com

For investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@advaoptical.com

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.