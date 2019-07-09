Global Crew Management Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...
Crew management for ships, otherwise known as crewing, are the services rendered by specialized shipping companies. In 2018, the global Crew Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Crew Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crew Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sabre Airline Solutions
Lufthansa Systems
Fujitsu
Jeppesen
IBS Software
Aims
Intelisys Aviation Systems
PDC Aviation
Aviolinx
Hexaware
Sheorey Digital Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Cloud
Server Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Crew Planning
Crew Training
Crew Services
Crew Operations
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Crew Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Crew Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
