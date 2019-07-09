Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Crew Management Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Crew Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Crew Management Market

Crew management for ships, otherwise known as crewing, are the services rendered by specialized shipping companies. In 2018, the global Crew Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Crew Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crew Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Sabre Airline Solutions 
Lufthansa Systems 
Fujitsu 
Jeppesen 
IBS Software 
Aims 
Intelisys Aviation Systems 
PDC Aviation 
Aviolinx 
Hexaware 
Sheorey Digital Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
On-Cloud 
Server Based

Market segment by Application, split into 
Crew Planning 
Crew Training 
Crew Services 
Crew Operations

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Crew Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Crew Management development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

wiseguyreports

