Prog Legends Nektar Celebrate 50th Anniversary With New Studio Album “The Other Side”

Nektar - The Other Side Nektar in the studio July 2019 Nektar taking an in-studio break; Randy Dembo, Ryche Chlanda, Kendall Scott, Derek “Mo” Moore, Mick Brockett, Ron Howden - Photo Credit: Jay Petsko

New Kickstarter Campaign started offering rare Nektar memorabilia.

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nektar: The Legendary Rock Band are recording a new album! This is the first new studio album made in the United States since 1977!!We put the old band back together to CELEBRATE the 50th ANNIVERSARY of NEKTAR!The original members of Nektar; Derek “Mo” Moore, Ron Howden, and Mick Brockett are back. We've added Ryche Chlanda from Fireballet and the 78' band, Randy Dembo from the 2005 band, and newcomer and world-class keyboard player, Kendall Scott.The music for our new album “The Other Side” comes from the 1978 era when we were writing in Mo's basement in Chatham, New Jersey. This music was put on pause for the last 40 YEARS and it's now time to release it with new input and fresh ideas. The music is growing exponentially as we continue rehearsing and writing and letting it take us to new heights.Nektar has started a Kickstarter campaign to fund the recording of the new album!What are next steps for Nektar?The reason we are here on Kickstarter is to generate the necessary funds and freedom to do this album in a suitable manner without a record company. We would like to release a CD, a DVD on the “Making of the New Album,” and writing and tweaking of the music. A double-vinyl album, all with excellent artwork by our friend and collaborator, Helmut Wenske, the original artist in the tradition of classic Nektar. After the album is released, in 2020, we will make a Blu-Ray DVD with the light show so you, our fans, can have music and visuals that you can take home with you.We also need to set up touring to bring the music and the visual light show to you throughout 2020. In order to give you, our fans, our unique experience, we need your help now!In appreciation for your donations, Nektar would like to give back to you. Here are SOME of the items you will receive depending on the pledge you choose:Autographed CD's and Advanced Digital Download MP3 of the new album “The Other Side”Original 1970's Nektar Man PosterClassic Nektar Yellow T-Shirts with the Nektar ManOriginal 1970's Nektar Man Artwork by Helmut Wenske - Original/Reproduction Posters and Classic Nektar Yellow T-ShirtsEmbroidered Blue Polo Shirt with Classic Nektar LogoFramed and Unframed Fine Art Prints of “Tab in the Ocean,” “Remember The Future,” “Recycled,” and “Sounds Like This”The Nektar Fine Art Print CollectionOriginal Handwritten Nektar Lyrics that includes all notes and cross-outsAutographed Nektar Stationary from 1973Your name on the new album creditsExecutive Producer creditsVIP Seats and All-Access PassesBreakfast with Nektar in any town Nektar is playing liveAND SO MUCH MORE!!!What are other ways you can help?Thanks to various social media outlets; FaceBook, Instagram, and Twitter, you can show your support by sharing this campaign link to extend our reach to our wonderful fans around the globe who are loyal and love the Nektar experience. We so appreciate you and your efforts to help us!The classic Nektar spirit is still very much alive, building on the band's rediscovered popularity. The Nektar family is determined to continue bringing Nektar's Music and Light Theater to YOU around the world. You've heard what we are doing. We would love you to be part of the experience and see you at our shows. It's guaranteed to be EPIC! Your support means the world to us!Thank you from all of us at Nektar.....Derek, Ron, Mick, Ryche, Randy, and KendallRisks and challengesIt is Nektar's position to NEVER put you at risk. It's simple - if we do not make our goal, you will never be charged. By you helping us meet our goal, we will ensure you receive the rewards we promised for each pledge.In appreciation of your help, we will keep you, our fans, updated every step of the way. We will post regularly any changes in deadlines if they should arise, when limited quantity items are met, and our status of meeting our goal. If you have any questions, please message us directly through Kickstarter and we will respond as soon as possible.As a bonus, we will provide you exclusive tidbits from the studio all the way to the completion of our project. YOU will be included in our experience!For more information:Website: nektarsmusic.comFacebook: facebook.com/nektarRocksFacebook: facebook.com/groups/nektarfansInstagram: instagram.com/nektar.officialTwitter: twitter.com/NektarTheYouTube: Nektar The Legendary Rock Band: youtube.com/channel/UCoEd-HQa3RmFXHUEQ9j_PJA?view_as=subscriberPress inquiries:



