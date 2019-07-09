FORM Announces Swim Goggles with Augmented-Reality Display

Available August 7 for $199 USD, FORM Swim Goggles enable smarter training for swimmers of all levels

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, sports technology company FORM announced the FORM Swim Goggles, a pair of premium swim goggles with a see-through, augmented-reality display that delivers performance metrics in real time. Developed over the past four years in collaboration with top competitive swimmers and coaches, including former Olympians, the FORM Swim Goggles make training smarter, more purposeful, and more engaging for swimmers of all levels.

Swimming is one of the world’s biggest sports, with over 30 million active pool swimmers in the U.S. alone. On land, the ability to access performance metrics in real time through devices like running watches and bike computers has transformed how runners, cyclists, and triathletes train. But in the pool, swimmers are frustrated with existing wearables, which impair technique and are difficult to access in real time. The FORM Swim Goggles address these pain points.

“I swam competitively for 14 years and really felt the pain of not being able to access my metrics in real time,” said FORM founder and CEO Dan Eisenhardt. “The idea for FORM came about many years ago, but we are only now entering a time when technology lets us deliver this experience seamlessly in a premium pair of swim goggles. We’re proud that, through a team of top industry talent, we’ve been able to solve a fundamental problem in swimming.”

The FORM Swim Goggles seamlessly combine three key components:

An augmented-reality display. Integrated into the goggles lens, this display provides a completely unobtrusive, see-through experience and always appears in focus. A miniaturized onboard computer. With an ultra-compact profile and 16 hours of battery life, the onboard computer uses artificial intelligence to track and display metrics like split times, distance, stroke rate, and stroke count. A premium swim goggles design. FORM uses high-grade materials and industry-leading manufacturing processes to provide optimal fit, durability, and hydrodynamics in a design that feels just like a regular pair of swim goggles.

Launching alongside the FORM Swim Goggles is the FORM Swim App for iPhone® and Android™. This app enables swimmers and coaches to review and share workouts recorded by the FORM Swim Goggles as well as to track progress over time. It also gives swimmers the freedom to customize exactly which metrics are displayed in the goggles and when each metric appears: while swimming, after turns, or during rest.

“I competed in two Olympic Games: 2004 and 2012,” said Scott Dickens, Director of Strategic Partnerships at FORM. “At the elite level, everything is measured down to the hundredth of a second. Having access to real-time metrics in your goggles is an absolute game-changer. FORM enables both swimmers and coaches to be more in tune with what’s happening in the moment. Even if you’re not a high-level swimmer, FORM makes swimming much more engaging and just plain fun. You always know exactly what you’re doing, and you’re able to compete with yourself while you swim.”

FORM was founded by Dan Eisenhardt, a sports technology entrepreneur and former NJCAA competitive swimmer. His previous company, Recon Instruments, was the world leader in augmented-reality eyewear for sports and was acquired by Intel in 2015. FORM employs many of the people from that original team, leveraging decades of combined expertise in sports-eyewear design, activity-tracking algorithms, and augmented-reality optics.

The FORM Swim Goggles will be available and ready to ship internationally on August 7 from FORM (www.formswim.com). They will be priced at $199 USD. The FORM Swim App will be available on August 7 as a free download from the App Store and Google Play™.

About FORM

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be. The company’s founder and CEO, Dan Eisenhardt, swam competitively for 14 years before starting his career as a sports technology entrepreneur. His previous company, Recon Instruments, was founded in 2008, introduced the world’s first smart eyewear for sports in 2010, and was acquired by Intel Corporation in 2015. At FORM, Dan is joined by a team of industry veterans with a reputation for empowering athletes of all levels with groundbreaking, first-to-market technology.

Contacts

Cyril Kowaliski

Director of Communications

+1 (604) 417-3562

cyril@formswim.com

Julia Hanbury

Public Relations Manager

+1 (604) 738-2220

julia@talkshopmedia.com

Images

https://bit.ly/31TM7sv

Video

https://youtu.be/RuOGgcgzrbU







