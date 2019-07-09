Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Jumia Technologies, Intersect ENT, Momo, and Dynagas and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Jumia Technologies AG, Intersect ENT, Inc., Momo, Inc., and Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: April 12, 2019 - May 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements about Jumia and its business. These statements are alleged to be materially false and misleading because they failed to disclose that: (1) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (2) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated the company’s sales; (3) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; and (4) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 to May 6, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA; (2) as a result, the company’s sales force would focus on ensuring reimbursement; (3) as a result, the company’s sales representatives were less focused on driving sales; (4) physicians were less likely to adopt the company’s SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement; (5) the company would increase staffing to address these issues; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Momo, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2015 to April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Momo’s compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (2) Momo’s social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (3) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (4) as a result, Momo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Dynagas LNG Partners, LP (NYSE: DLNG)

Class Period: February 16, 2018 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omitted material adverse facts to conceal the unfavorable terms of the company’s long-term contracts on its liquid natural gas ships, Arctic Aurora and Ob River, and its resulting inability to sustain its quarterly distributions. As a result of defendants’ false and misleading statements and omissions, Dynagas securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period. Such inflation was removed when it was revealed that the Arctic Aurora and the Ob River were commencing employment under new extended charter contracts which were at lower rates compared to the previous charter contracts, thereby undermining the company’s ability to make future distributions.

