Trevali Files Management Information Circular for Shareholder Meeting, Announces Nomination of Jill Gardiner for Election to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV) today announced the filing of the management information circular (the “Circular”) for the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on July 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PT at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront, Port of Vancouver Room, 2nd Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia. The notice of meeting and the accompanying Circular and related materials are now available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on its website at www.trevali.com.



In connection with the Meeting, the Company also announced the nomination of Jill Gardiner for election to the Trevali Board of Directors. The nomination of Ms. Gardiner follows the appointment of Richard Williams to the board in June 2019, filling the vacancies to be created by the retirements of Mike Hoffman and Tony Drescher from the Board of Directors, who will not be standing for re-election as directors at the Meeting.

“We are very pleased to nominate Ms. Gardiner for election as a director at the Meeting and look forward to welcoming her to Trevali’s Board of Directors. Her experience as a seasoned board member and her strong background in finance, capital markets and corporate governance will be a significant addition to the Board. Her nomination is yet another step we are taking to enhance our efforts through the next phase of Trevali’s development,” stated Jessica McDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors. “At the same time, I would also like to thank Mike and Tony for their dedication, insight and support to Trevali over the past years. They have each played an important role in Trevali’s development and we wish them all the best in the future.”

Jill Gardiner is a professional corporate director and previously spent over 20 years in the investment banking industry, most recently as Managing Director and Regional Head, British Columbia, for RBC Capital Markets. In her various roles in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt capital markets she provided strategic advice to, and helped raise capital for, numerous corporations with a focus on the power, pipeline, infrastructure, forest products and diversified industries. Ms. Gardiner is currently on the board of Capital Power Corporation and previously served as the chair of the board of directors of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and as a director of Capstone Mining Corp., Parkbridge Lifestyle Communities Inc., SilverBirch Hotels & Resorts and Timber Investments Ltd. She was also formerly Senior Project Manager at the Ontario Energy Board and a lecturer at the University of Victoria in corporate finance and human resource management. Ms. Gardiner holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration, both from Queen’s University.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Contact Information:

Alex Terentiew – Senior Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Email: aterentiew@trevali.com

Phone: +1 (604) 638-5623

Source: Trevali Mining Corporation



