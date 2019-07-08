Channel Factory Appoints Nicole McKeith as VP Sales of Midwest

Company Expands Sales Presence to Capture Growing Brand Suitability Demand

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the world leader in YouTube brand suitability, content alignment and ad performance, today announced Nicole McKeith as the Vice President Sales, Midwest. Based in Detroit, McKeith will be responsible for increasing Midwest revenue and growth of the company’s software and services offerings for brands and agencies, as well as managing the Midwest team. The company is growing quickly, and is expanding across the US and globally to capitalize on the need for more sophisticated brand suitability software and services for digital video advertising. Nicole brings industry and technical knowledge, as well as leadership skills and relationships to fuel growth in the Midwest.



Nicole McKeith has more than two decades in sales, and 18 years of advertising sales experience, with much of it in digital advertising. Most recently in Brand Partnerships for Snap, Inc. and previously at Yahoo as Head of Industry, Programmatic Sales and Strategy, Nicole deeply understands the demands that brands and agencies have for high quality digital campaigns in a quickly changing technology and content market. Earlier in her career, Nicole worked in sales leadership roles across technology, agency and publisher companies including Brightroll, US News & World Report and Young & Rubicam. She has a degree from Michigan State University.

“I’m so happy to welcome Nicole to the Channel Factory team. She brings an impressive wealth of industry expertise and brand and agency relationships, as well as leadership experience. Nicole will continue to build out our team and drive growth in our software and services business in the Midwest,” said Jed Hartman, Chief Commercial Officer at Channel Factory.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to bring Channel Factory’s unique offering of brand suitability and performance to Midwest brands,” said Nicole McKeith, VP Midwest at Channel Factory. “Brands benefit from bespoke brand controls on digital media, and Channel Factory understands that. I can’t wait to get started.”

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is the world leader in YouTube brand suitability, content alignment and ad performance. By harnessing a proprietary platform that leverages the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has implemented optimal brand suitability, customized content targeting and maximum performance for over three hundred companies in the Fortune 500. Channel Factory has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Detroit, London, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Sydney.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley

eriley@witstrategy.com

914-330-1128

