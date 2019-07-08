Black Hills Corp. Electric Utilities Receive Approvals for Renewable Ready Service Tariffs and $57 Million Wind Generation Project

/EIN News/ -- RAPID CITY, S.D., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) announced that its South Dakota Electric and Wyoming Electric subsidiaries, doing business as Black Hills Energy, received approvals from the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and Wyoming Public Service Commission for new, voluntary renewable energy tariffs. In addition, the Wyoming commission also approved a joint application by the two electric utilities for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to build a $57 million, 40-megawatt wind generation project.



The Renewable Ready Service Tariffs will provide large commercial and industrial customers and governmental agencies in South Dakota and Wyoming a cost-effective option to purchase utility-scale renewable energy from Black Hills Energy for up to 100 percent of their electric energy needs.

The $57 million project, known as the Corriedale Wind Energy Project, will be jointly owned by the South Dakota and Wyoming electric utilities. The wind facility will provide renewable energy to meet commitments under the Renewable Ready tariffs. Black Hills Energy will conduct an open period for subscribers to the Renewable Ready program later this year and, based upon early indications of interest from customers, expects to fully subscribe the 40 megawatts of capacity of the Corriedale Wind Energy Project. The wind facility will be located near Cheyenne, Wyoming, and is expected to be constructed and placed in service in late 2020.

“We are pleased to receive approval to deliver new renewable energy solutions for our customers,” said Linden “Linn” R. Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “The Renewable Ready program provides our customers an excellent choice for the long-term delivery of cost-effective, utility-scale renewable energy. The new Renewable Ready program is another example of how Black Hills Energy is developing creative and innovative solutions in response to evolving customer needs, particularly around cleaner and more sustainable energy requirements.”

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.27 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

