Crescent City's three-day, 1,207-lot Important Summer Estates Catalog Auction will be held July 19-20-21 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An early 20th century four-piece sterling tea and coffee set by Whiting, a patinated bronze bust of Napoleon I done in 1885 by Renzo Colombo , a 1920 still life oil on board by Armenian-born American painter Hovsep Pushman , an oil portrait by Hungarian artist Pal Fried and a 1909 sculpture proof by Russian artist Boris Oskarovich Frodman-Cluzel will all come up for bid in Crescent City Auction Gallery’s next auction slated for July 19th, 20th and 21st.The three-day, 1,207-lot Important Summer Estates Catalog Auction is being held online as well as in Crescent City’s gallery at 1330 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, at 1 pm on Friday, July 19th (lots 1-162), and 9 am Saturday (lots 163-800) and Sunday (lots 801-1,207), July 20th-21st. All times are Central. Internet bidding is provided by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.The auction is packed with the broad mix of merchandise people have come to expect from a Crescent City auction: fine period French and American furniture, original artworks by New Orleans and other regional artists, original artworks by American and foreign artists, bronzes, sterling silver, estate jewelry, French clocks and an array of gorgeous decorative accessories.The fine jewelry portion of the sale will be held on Friday, July 19th. The merchandise was seized by the New Orleans Police Department and is being sold by Order of the Court in Orleans Parish, Louisiana. Many hidden treasures are lurking in the cache; all will be sold to the highest bidder.With a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$9,000, the 1909 sculpture proof by Boris Oskarovich Frodman-Cluzel (1878-1969), titled Ballet Dancer, is a strong candidate for top lot of the auction. The work is 8 ¼ inches tall. The patinated bronze bust of Napoleon I done by Renzo Colombo (Italian, 1856-1885), 22 inches in height, has a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000.The oil on board painting by Hovsep Pushman (1877-1966), titled Still Life of Metal Flagon and Bowl (1920), signed and dated lower left and measuring 4 ¾ inches by 5 ½ inches, is expected to realize $3,000-$5,000. The oil on canvas by Pal Fried (1893-1976), simply titled Leslie, is artist signed lower left and titled verso. The 29 ½ inch by 23 ½ inch work should make $800-$1,200.The early 20th century four-piece sterling tea and coffee set by Whiting features a 9-inch-tall coffee pot and has an estimate of $1,000-$2,000. Also sold will be an 1806 George III sterling and cut crystal cruet set, made in London by Paul Storr and weighing 81.5 troy oz. (est. $3,000-$5,000). Estate jewelry will be complemented by a nice collection of Rolex and Geneve watches.Decorative accessories will be led by a set of four Royal Worcester figures of The Four Seasons (1968), modelled by Sir Arnold Machin (1911-1999), each figure 17 ¾ inches tall (est. $800-$1,200); and a large 20th century cloisonné baluster urn, 30 ½ inches tall (est. $700-$1,000). Also offered will be a French three-piece bronze and marble clock set, circa 1880 (est. $700-$1,200).Original paintings by New Orleans artists are a staple at Crescent City auctions. This sale will include an oil on canvas by Zella Funck (1917-2009), titled Abstract Landscape with Trees; an oil on board by Alexander J. Drysdale (1870-1934), titled Moss Draped Tree; and Swamp Idyll, Louisiana Bayou Country by Colette Pope Heldner (1902-1990). All should go for $800-$1,200.Artworks by other American artists include an oil on Masonite by Heine Hartwig (Calif., b. 1937), titled Rio Grande Camp, signed lower left and titled verso, 23 ¾ inches by 35 ¾ inches; and a sculpture of a Standing Nude Woman by Don Finkeldei (Kansas, New Mexico), the figure 64 inches tall (with slab, 71 inches tall, 32 inches wide). Both have estimates of $1,000-$2,000.Artworks by painters not from America will feature an unsigned 19th century oil on canvas attributed to Sebastien Pether (British, 1790-1844), titled A Lake by Moonlight, 19 ¼ inches by 23 ½ inches (est. $1,500-$2,500); and an oil on canvas by Theodore Valenkamph (Swedish, 1868-1924), titled Venice (circa 1905), signed, 15 ½ inches by 19 ¼ inches (est. $700-$1,200).Fine French period furniture pieces will be plentiful and will include the following examples:• A Louis XV style carved walnut bombe commode, early 20th century (est. $1,500-$2,500)• A Louis XVI style marquetry inlaid ormolu mounted mahogany marble-top sideboard (est. $1,000-$2,000)• A French Provincial Louis XV style carved oak vaisselier 19th century (est. $1,200-$1,800)• A French Empire style ormolu mounted mahogany marble-top commode, circa 1840 (est. $900-$1,500)• A French Provincial carved oak farmhouse table, made 20th century (est. $800-$1,200)American furniture will be represented, too, with a carved mahogany Rococo Revival marble-top etagere, circa 1860, possibly made in New York (est. $1,200-$1,800); and an Eastlake carved mahogany tester double bed, circa 1890 (est. $800-$1,200). From England is a pair of late 19th century inlaid carved mahogany Hepplewhite style demilune sideboards (est. $1,500-$2,500).Previews will be held beginning Thursday, July 11th, from 10-5 Central time (except on Sunday, when the gallery is closed). A late evening preview will also be held, on Wednesday July 17th, from 5-7 pm. A Saturday preview will be held on July 13th, from 9 am to 1 pm. Absentee and phone bids will be accepted up until 1 pm Central time on Friday, July 19th. A printed catalog is available on request; call 504-529-5057 or e-mail them at info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com.Crescent City Auction Gallery is always seeking quality consignments for future auctions. To consign a single item, an estate or a collection, you can call them at (504) 529-5057; or, you can send an e-mail to info@crescentcityauctiongallery.com. All phone calls and e-mails are confidential.For more information about Crescent City Auction Gallery and the July 19th thru 21st Important Summer Estates Catalog Auction, visit www.crescentcityauctiongallery.com . Updates posted often.# # # #



