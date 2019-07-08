New Penn Administrative Positions at Lebanon, Pennsylvania Headquarters to be Consolidated

/EIN News/ -- LEBANON, Pa., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) -- New Penn Motor Express (“New Penn”) announced today that the administrative positions at its Lebanon, Pennsylvania headquarters will be consolidated with the YRC Worldwide Field Resource Center in Overland Park, Kansas. This move relates only to the administrative personnel at the New Penn headquarters. All New Penn service centers in Pennsylvania and throughout the network are unaffected by this announcement and continue to serve our customers on a business as usual basis.



“Consolidating the New Penn administrative headquarters functions with existing enterprise teams enables us to leverage best-in-class practices across the YRC Worldwide enterprise. Ultimately, this allows us to focus our resources on services that directly impact New Penn customers while reducing enterprise-wide costs with duplicative administrative roles,” said Howard Moshier, President of New Penn. “This consolidation is solely focused on the administrative positions at the Lebanon, Pennsylvania headquarters. New Penn service centers are unaffected by this announcement.”

About New Penn

Founded in 1931 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, New Penn operates service centers throughout the Northeastern United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. New Penn is part of the YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ: YRCW) portfolio of successful brands providing award-winning local, next-day, less-than-truckload service.

