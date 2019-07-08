Texas Icon Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Takes Up New Residence in Dallas City Hall

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Hall of Dallas grants bid to Dickey’s Barbecue Pit to open and operate the building’s first full-menu and sit-down dining option.



The Dallas born franchise is set to occupy the entire 7th floor cafeteria space and feature a full menu of authentic Texas-style barbecue including breakfast and dessert.



“Back in 1941, when my family opened our original location we never expected to become a household name in barbecue with over 500 locations across the world,” says Roland Dickey Jr. CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’re grateful to the Dallas community for giving us our start over 77 years ago and we’re proud to partner with the City Hall of Dallas who shares our passion for serving the community.”



The new location plans to open in fall of 2019 and will operate from 7:00am – 3:00pm Monday through Friday. In addition, city hall employees will be able to enjoy a 30% discount.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation's largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to more than 550 locations in 45 states. In 2016, Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation's Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

