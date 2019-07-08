CareerStaff Unlimited Named A Great Place to Work®

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an extensive review of its employees’ experiences and company culture, CareerStaff Unlimited is thrilled to announce that the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® have certified that CareerStaff Unlimited is a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row.



With over thirty (30) years of experience in culture research and consulting, Great Place to Work® is one of the nation’s most respected employee engagement organizations. Great Place to Work® conducted a comprehensive, anonymous Trust Index® survey of CareerStaff’s employees. “According to our Trust Index®, 88 percent of CareerStaff Unlimited employees say it is a great workplace,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/careerstaff-unlimited .

CareerStaff’s Great Place to Work® survey results ranked the company’s strengths and also includes employee feedback on areas of employee respect, employer fairness and company camaraderie. Over 182 CareerStaff Unlimited employees completed the Trust Index® survey resulting in a 90 percent statistical confidence level.



“We are thrilled to announce that our employees have named CareerStaff a Great Place to Work®,” said Josh Bellus, Senior Vice President of CareerStaff. “A great workplace is one where you trust the people you work for, have pride in what you do, and enjoy the people with whom you work. Receiving this certification is completely attributable to the exceptionally talented individuals that we hire. We train our team members thoroughly and continuously provide them with ongoing professional development. By starting with top-grade talent and perpetually investing in their professional success, we are assured that our employees are a significant differentiator for the Company.”

About CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC:

CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC (“CareerStaff”) is a leader in the delivery of workforce solutions and staffing services for the healthcare industry. Our mission is to connect healthcare organizations with talented healthcare professionals ensuring the delivery of exceptional patient care. We serve our mission by leveraging a national network of 6 brands and 25 offices throughout the United States. CareerStaff’s services include travel and per diem employment opportunities for nurses, therapists and pharmacists. By offering unrivaled customer service, unique placement opportunities, top pay and benefits and employment that meets the lifestyle requirements of our clinicians, CareerStaff attracts high quality clinicians who transition well to new environments and rapidly assimilate into facility teams.

To learn more about CareerStaff Unlimited, LLC, visit www.careerstaff.com or contact Info@CareerStaff.com

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place

to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

Media Contact:

Angela Ngo, Digital Marketing Strategist

972-812-3292

angela.ngo@careerstaff.com

