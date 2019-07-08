Garth Brooks daughter Allie Colleen releases debut single "Work in Progress"

ALLIE COLLEEN

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belmont graduate and newly married singer/songwriter Allie Colleen will officially be releasing her first single "Work in Progress" to country radio this week. After fulfilling the promise Allie made to her superstar dad to graduate college first, she is now diving into the country music scene in a big way. Already garnering thousands of views on YouTube she is now ready to take the leap into country radio. "Work in Progress" co written with hit songwriter Marcus Hummon and Greg Beick is a reflective journey which demonstrates not only Allie's strong vocal but also her sheer determination to make it in music on her own.

In a recent interview on Nashville Today with WSM radio's Devon O'Day, Allie says, in reference to her music, "It's the one thing I'm good at! I tried to be an athelete and I wasn't very good at it, but music, I can DO music!"

"Work in Progress" will be released July 10, 2019 through MC1 Nashville to radio worldwide and all streaming platforms. A special date for Allie since it is the birthdate of her namesake Grandma Colleen.

