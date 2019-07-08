PetCure Oncology Engages Boustead Securities, LLC for Regulation D 506(C) Offering and Planned National Exchange Listing

/EIN News/ -- Irvine, CA, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Boustead Securities, LLC announced today that it has entered into an engagement agreement with PetCure Oncology, LLC, a company providing veterinary cancer treatment utilizing noninvasive stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic radiation therapy (SRT), for a Regulation D 506(C) offering and other capital markets services, including serving as underwriter for the company’s planned IPO.



”We believe the PetCure team has done a great job building the business to date to provide a valuable service to pet owners. We are privileged to help them with their private placement and future capital markets initiatives,” said Keith Moore, CEO of Boustead Securities, LLC.

Proceeds from the company’s planned $10,000,000 private placement are intended to be used to advance the efforts and network of PetCure Oncology to provide effective and compassionate veterinary cancer treatment and to aim to make SRS/SRT more accessible to pet owners. Currently fewer than 20 locations across the country offer SRS/SRT for pets. According to the National Cancer Institute, as of December 2017, twelve million new cancer diagnoses are made each year in dogs and cats, with cancer accounting for nearly 50% of all disease-related pet deaths each year.

PetCure Oncology’s national network of cancer care centers is designed to make potentially life-saving technology accessible to as many pets as possible. At each location, PetCure has partnered with one of the region’s leading veterinary specialty practices to provide both traditional cancer care and advanced radiation therapy, potentially giving pet owners one-stop access to comprehensive and collaborative cancer care.

Founder, CEO and pet-owner Scott Milligan was inspired to create PetCure Oncology after his family’s beloved golden retriever, Juliette, died from what he believed was treatable cancer.

Scott and PetCure are on a mission to provide pets and their families with broad access to advanced, noninvasive SRS treatment, and to connect them with their highly compassionate veterinary specialists to deliver medical care.

“PetCure Oncology was created to help in the fight against the cancer diagnosis that is so devastating to pet families,” said Milligan. “We believe the technology and clinical teams that we have assembled to deliver this potentially life changing treatment are the very best in veterinary medicine. We are grateful to have an experienced and relentless partner like Boustead supporting us on our mission.”

Upon completion of the company’s private placement, the company plans to file for listing on a national exchange and undertake an initial public offering of its common stock shares.

About PetCure Oncology, LLC

Founded in 2014, PetCure Oncology’s mission is to provide pet families with support, knowledge and access to comprehensive and compassionate cancer care. PetCure Oncology has established a network of board-certified radiation oncologists and partnered with leading specialty animal hospitals across the country, providing a national network of comprehensive cancer centers with expertise in radiation oncology and stereotactic radiation (SRS/SRT), an advanced form of radiation therapy that may be highly effective in treating cancer. The first PetCure Oncology center opened in 2015 and the network aims to expand to seven centers in the fall of 2019 with additional sites under review.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC (“Boustead”) is an investment banking firm that executes and advises on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions, for a broad client base. Boustead’s core value proposition is the ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution. With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead’s team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services. Boustead is a majority owned subsidiary of Boustead & Company Limited, a diversified non-bank financial institution. For more information, please visit www.boustead1828.com .

