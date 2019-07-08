BornTec Connects to Seed CX to Offer Access to Digital Assets

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed CX, which through its subsidiaries operates a licensed digital asset exchange for institutional investors, today announced a partnership with BornTec, a leading technology services provider to banks, institutions, hedge funds and asset managers.

The partnership allows BornTec's client base to utilize its robust infrastructure to access Seed Digital Commodities Market, the industry-leading digital asset exchange operated by Seed CX. Leveraging BornTec’s services, clients that physically host trading applications are able to access many markets globally, including Seed CX.

“The maturation of the crypto markets has started to attract serious institutional interest and we were impressed with the Seed CX offering,” said Chris Haworth, President at BornTec. “We work diligently to meet client demand and are pleased to offer access to the digital asset space through our collaboration with Seed CX.”

Matt Weiss, Seed CX’s Chief Technology Officer says “We're very excited to be connecting with BornTec’s reliable infrastructure to provide frictionless access to our markets across the globe. Partnering with BornTec is another step towards Seed CX becoming the digital asset trading standard for institutional investors.”

About BornTec

For over 15 years, BornTec has been a trusted partner sitting at the center of markets and technology. They offer both infrastructure hosting and software solutions to help clients efficiently scale their business, quickly access markets and ensure risk needs and market compliance. BornTec are able to evaluate new opportunities and enable our customers to leverage upcoming market innovations.

Infrastructure Hosting. BornTec offers exchange collocation services at multiple global data centers. This offering includes market data services, fiber connectivity between trading centers, microwave tower transmission, and platform monitoring.

Software Solutions. BornTec Crosscheck software is a real time surveillance and market abuse platform that allows customers to monitor multiple trading platforms and OMS systems in real time across multiple asset classes. Crosscheck allows users to create alerts for algos, position violations, spoofing, wash trades, and other market abuse. Trade data is collected globally across your firm, validated, normalized, and stored in a central repository.

About Seed CX

Through its subsidiaries, Seed CX offers a market for institutional trading and settlement of spot digital assets, and plans to offer a separate market for CFTC-regulated derivatives. Seed CX is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, and was recently voted “Best Institutional Digital Asset Provider” by the Profit & Loss 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards. The Readers’ Choice Awards also named Zero Hash, Seed CX’s custodian subsidiary, “Innovator of the Year.” Furthermore, Seed CX secured the award for “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange” in the 2019 FinTech Breakthrough Awards, and earlier this year, Seed CX cofounders Edward Woodford and Brian Liston were named Forbes 30 Under 30 for Enterprise Technology 2019.

Seed CX wholly owns a number of subsidiaries:

Seed Digital Commodities Market is a spot exchange for digital asset commodities.

Zero Hash is a FinCen-regulated Money Service Business and FX Dealer as well as a Money Transmitter in more than 30 States. Zero Hash custodies both fiat and digital assets, with on-chain settlement.

Seed SEF is a CFTC-regulated Swap Execution Facility (SEF) that plans to offer a market for CFTC-regulated digital asset derivatives.

Seed Digital Securities Market is pending registration as a Broker Dealer with FINRA and an ATS with the SEC.

Seed CX Media Contact

Hunter Stuart

hunter@propllr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.