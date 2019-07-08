Associa Mid-Atlantic Selected to Manage the Renaissance Club

/EIN News/ -- Mt. Laurel, NJ, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic has been named as the new management company for the Renaissance Club in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.



The Renaissance Club is a 55+ established active adult community that is comprised of 439 units featuring both attached villa and condo style homes. This beautiful and active property offers residents a variety of amenities, including a clubhouse with an outdoor pool and patio, tennis courts, bocce ball, and shuffleboard courts. The Renaissance Club is conveniently located near the New Jersey Turnpike and is just thirty minutes from downtown Philadelphia.



"Associa Mid-Atlantic is excited to have been chosen as the trusted management partner for the Renaissance Club,” stated Paula Santangelo, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “This active community offers its residents the opportunity to interact during scheduled social events and community gatherings as well as plenty of recreation and leisure activities. Our team looks forward to working together to achieve their ultimate community vision.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.