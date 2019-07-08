Global Industrial Tourism Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Tourism Market 2019
Industrial tourism the travel industry is the travel industry where the ideal goal incorporates modern destinations unconventional to a specific area. The idea isn't new, however has taken on restored enthusiasm for late occasions, with both mechanical legacy locales and present day industry pulling in the travel industry.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Priceline Group
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
BCD Travel
HRG North America
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal/Travelong
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
Altour
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Americas Group
Ovation Travel Group
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Industrial heritage tourism
Visits to companies which open their doors to visitors to highlight their production methods
Scientific tourism
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Below 20 Years
20-30 Years
30-40 Years
40-50 Years
Above 50 Years
Market segment by Region/Country including:
This report thinks about the worldwide market size of Industrial Tourism in key districts like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa, centers around the utilization of Industrial Tourism in these locales.
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Industrial Tourism Manufacturers
Industrial Tourism Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Industrial Tourism Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
