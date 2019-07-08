Global Electrostatic Chucks Market is Expected to Reach USD 454.72 Million by 2026: Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- Electrostatic Chucks Market by Type (Coulomb-Fore Electrostatic Chuck, Johnsen-Rahbek Electrostatic Chuck), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

New Jersey, NJ, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fior Markets launched a study titled "Electrostatic Chucks Market by Type (Coulomb-Fore Electrostatic Chuck, Johnsen-Rahbek Electrostatic Chuck), Application, Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026". As per the report, the global electrostatic chucks market is expected to grow from USD 298.53 Million in 2018 to USD 454.72 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period 2019-2026. The major drivers that stimulates the market demand includes the rapid pace of digitization in the developing economies, huge demand for the smartphones, LED lamps, TVs, computers etc. as well as advantages of electrostatic chucking over the mechanical chucking.

The electrostatic chucks (ESC) is a tool that clamps an object with the force generated between the electrode and the object by applying a voltage to the electrode. It is used in a variety of semiconductor processes to hold the wafer during processing. Electrostatic chucks employ a platen with integral electrodes which are biased with high voltage to establish an electrostatic holding force between the platen and wafer, thereby chucking the wafer. The growing use of semiconductors for a variety of applications such as LED, medical devices, TVs, smartphones etc. is leading an increased production of semiconductor wafers, which in turn is boosting the global electrostatic chucks market.

Global Electrostatic Chucks Market Key Findings:

Electrostatic chucks provide exceptional low out gas characteristics and can be used in a high vacuum atmosphere. These chucks are extensively used in semiconductor devices due to their durability and low backside particle contamination features. Furthermore, these electrostatic chucks help in the elimination of moving part and hence decreases the wafer edge exclusion. However, the volatility in the raw material prices and high cost associated with the electrostatic chucks are anticipated to limit the market growth over the forecast period.

Emerging technologies revolutionizing the semiconductors industry as well as the increasing demand for compound semiconductors in military, defense, and aerospace applications are expected to create new opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The type segment is divided into Coulomb-Fore electrostatic chuck and Johnsen-Rahbek force electrostatic chuck. The Coulomb force type utilizes an insulator as a dielectric material, on the others hand the Johnson-Rahbek force type utilizes an attractive force induced by dielectric polarization caused by minute electric current flow across the boundary between an object and a dielectric material. The Coulomb force type electrostatic chucks exhibit the ability to support the thin thickness of the wafer and re-bending wafers. As a result, the Coulomb-Fore electrostatic chuck segment emerged as the leader in the global electrostatic chucks market with USD 205.75 million revenue in 2018. In Coulomb-Fore electrostatic chuck, the clamping pressure exists everywhere between reticle and chuck whereas in Johnsen-Rahbek force electrostatic chuck the force depends on contact between substrate and dielectric.

The application segment is divided into semiconductor (LCD/CVD), wireless communications, electronics, medical devices, and others. Factors such as global rise in the per capita health expenditure and rapid improvement in the standards of healthcare facilities in the Asia Pacific are leading to an increased demand for medical devices. Consequently, the medical devices segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.53% over the forecast period. The use of the radio frequency (RF) communications for tracking patient medical health and increasing the use of RF tags to monitor patient’s health status has further increased the segment growth.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the electrostatic chucks with a 39.93% share of market revenue in 2018.

Asia Pacific region has emerged as the global manufacturing hub for the semiconductors and electronics manufacturing. This increased demand can be attributed to the fact that Asia Pacific region led in the global production and consumption of semiconductor wafers in 2018. In addition, the medical facilities in the Asian countries are improving as well as increasing medical tourism in this region has further supported the growth of the global electrostatic chucks market in Asia Pacific region. The North America region held a robust share of global electrostatic chucks market due to well-developed electronics and medical devices manufacturing industries.

On account of its well-developed electronics and medical devices manufacturing industry, the North America region held a significant share of market revenue in 2018.

For instance in 2017, the Shinko has increased its production of ceramic electrostatic chucks at its Arai plant located in Japan. This was aimed to increase the semiconductor segment growth of the company and to fulfil the growing demand of these products in future.

Key players in the global electrostatic chucks market are Shinko, NGK Insulators Ltd (FM Industries Inc.), NTK Ceratec Co. Ltd, II-VI M Cubed, Tsukubaseiko Co. Ltd, Kyocera Corporation, Protec, Toto Ltd., Semco Technology (Semco Group TM), Coorstek Inc, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Welch Ally, American Diagnostic Corporation, Orlvision GMBH, Heine USA LTD, Rudolf Riester GMBH (subsidary of halma plc), Luxamed, Sync Vision, Kirchner & Wilhelm GMBH +CO. KG, Cupris Health Ltd. among others. In order to effectively compete in the market and increase their market share, major firms are focusing on ramping up their production capacities.

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global electrostatic chucks market on the basis of below mentioned segments:

Global Electrostatic Chucks Market by Type:

Coulomb-Fore Electrostatic Chuck

Johnsen-Rahbek Force Electrostatic Chuck

Global Electrostatic Chucks Market by Application

Semiconductor (LCD/CVD)

Wireless Communications

Electronics

Medical Devices

Others

Global Electrostatic Chucks Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia-Pacific Japan China India

South America Brazil

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa



Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

