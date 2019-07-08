CannTrust Holdings Investigated For Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Block & Leviton LLP

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a nationally recognized securities litigation firm, is investigating whether CannTrust Holdings, Inc.. (NYSE: CTST) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



Canadian regulators found that CannTrust grew pot in unlicensed rooms, resulting in a hold on inventory that will lead to temporary product shortages. Additionally, Health Canada said that CannTrust employees provided inaccurate information to regulators.

News of this information drove the price of CannTrust shares down $0.99, or about 20%, in morning trading on July 8.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired CannTrust common stock on the New York Stock Exchange and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Jacob Walker at (617)398-5600, by e-mail at jake@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/canntrust .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

