Global Blood Plasma Products Market 2015-2018 & 2019-2023 - Use of Dried Plasma that Reduces Cold Chain Requirements Presents Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Plasma Products Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global blood plasma products market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% and will reach USD 28.5 Bn in 2023 from USD 20.5 Bn in 2018.

The increasing demand of immunoglobulin for the treatment of immunodeficiency drives market growth. Rise in technology at plasma collection centres to collect plasma and record patient history, and use of dried plasma that reduced cold chain requirements are the major trends in the market that may boost the market growth.

The blood plasma products market is segmented based on product types like immunoglobulin, albumin, hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor VIII, coagulation factor IX, and other plasma products. The market is also segmented based on end users such as hospitals, clinics, and other end users.



Segmentation based on product types



Based on product types, immunoglobulin market has the highest market share (approximately 47%) because of the growing incidence of immunological diseases coupled with the rise in the geriatric population. The market share of albumin was 15.6% in 2018 which is driven by the rise in adoption of albumin in developing countries and an increase in awareness of recombinant albumin but post-operative risks associated with albumin-based therapy may hamper the market growth. Albumin market share is followed by hyperimmune globulin, coagulation factor VIII, and coagulation factor IX in 2018.



Segmentation based on end users



On the basis of end users, the hospital segment dominated the market with a market share of ~82% in 2018. This is due to the increase in the number of hospitals in developing countries and the rise in awareness of diseases like haemophilia. It is followed by clinics with a market share of 14.1% in 2018. The clinics market is driven by the growing number of clinics, increase in awareness among patients regarding plasma products and rise in the number of patients with blood and immunological disorders. Other end users that include research institutes, blood transfusion centres and academic institutes were having the least market share in 2018.



Regional insights



North America is leading the blood plasma products market and occupied approximately 44.2% of the market in 2018. This is due to the rising incidence of haemophilia, and rapid approval by the FDA for the plasma products. Europe is likely to expand over the forecast period of 2018-2023, by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6%. This is due to easy access to high-quality plasma through the contributions of qualified donors. Europe is followed by the Asia Pacific with a market share of 19.3% in 2018. India and China are the major contributors of plasma products market in the Asia-Pacific region due to a large number of immunodeficient patients to get treated in hospitals and clinics. The Latin America and the Middle-East and Africa markets though, still at nascent stages, will also experience high growth because of the growing prevalence of blood disorders.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary

1.1 Market scope and segmentation

1.2 Key questions answered in the study

1.3 Executive summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Market definitions

2.2 Global market trends

2.3 Global drivers

2.4 Global challenges

2.5 Revenue based on product types - 2018 (USD Bn)

2.6 Revenue based on end users - 2018 (USD Bn)

2.7 Value chain of blood plasma products market



3. Global Blood Plasma Products Market Overview

3.1 Market overview

3.1.1 Global historical market revenue - (2015-2017) (USD Bn)

3.1.2 Global forecast market revenue - (2018-2023) (USD Bn)

3.1.3 Geography-wise market revenue - (2018, 2023) (USD Bn)



4. Global Blood Plasma Products Market - Based on Product Types

4.1 Global Immunoglobulin market

4.1.1 Market Overview

4.1.2 Regional Revenue Contribution

4.2 Global Albumin market

4.3 Global Hyperimmune Globulin market

4.4. Global Coagulation Factor VIII market

4.5. Global Coagulation Factor IX market

4.6. Global Other Plasma Products market



5. Global Blood Plasma Products Market - Based on End Users

5.1 Global Hospitals market

5.1.1 Market Overview

5.1.2 Regional Revenue Contribution

5.2 Global Clinics market

5.3 Global Other End Users market



6. Global Blood Plasma Products Market - Based on Regions

6.1 North America market

6.1.1 Market Overview by Product Types

6.1.2 Market Overview by End Users

6.2 Europe market

6.3 Asia-Pacific market

6.4 Latin America market

6.5 The Middle-East and Africa market



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Major players: Market share analysis

7.2 CSL Behring

7.2.1 Company snapshot

7.2.2 Key financials

7.2.3 Business description

7.2.4 Major products

7.2.5 Growth strategies and major initiatives

7.3 Shire PLC

7.4 Grifols S.A.

7.5 Octapharma AG

7.6 ADMA Biologics

7.7 Kedrion Biopharma



8. Conclusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1czvt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Hematology



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.