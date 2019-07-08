MERGER ALERT –NRCG, SHRC, and FCBI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: NRCG)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: When NRC Group and US Ecology merge, US Ecology stockholders will own approximately 70% of the combined company, and NRCG stockholders will own approximately 30% on a fully diluted basis. Under the terms of the deal, NRCG common stockholders will receive 0.196 shares of common stock of the new holding company for each share of NRCG common stock they own upon closing of the transaction, representing a price of $12.00 per share of NRCG stock.

To learn more about the NRCG investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/nrc-group-holdings-corp

Shore Community Bank (OTC PINK: SHRC)

Merger Announcement: June 24, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Shore Community shareholders will receive 0.8786 of a share of 1ST Constitution common stock, $16.50 in cash, or a combination of 1ST Constitution common stock and cash, subject to adjustment as set forth in the merger agreement, for each share of Shore common stock that they own.

To learn more about the SHRC investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/shore-community-bank

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: FCBI)

Merger Announcement: July 2, 2019

Transaction Details: FCBI will be merged with and into an ACNB acquisition subsidiary. Under the terms of the deal, FCBI shareholders will receive 0.9900 share of ACNB common stock for each share of FCBI common stock that they own as of the closing date.

To learn more about the FCBI investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/frederick-county-bancorp-inc

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



