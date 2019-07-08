AVRA Medical Robotics Announces its Participation in 10th Annual Meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: AVMR), an emerging company developing a proprietary software coded system that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities for the purpose of creating the next generation of fully autonomous medical robotic systems, announced today that its Chief Strategy Officer, D. Nikhil Shah, delivered a presentation at this year’s Annual Meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery. The meeting took place June 20-23 in Orlando, FL.



Barry Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “I was extremely pleased that we were able to share the AVRA story at this year’s meeting of the Society of Robotic Surgery. The audience was able to learn about how AVRA is currently developing proprietary algorithms along with specialized software to develop a semi-autonomous operating medical class robot, which should have a relatively quick path to commercialization. Such a device will be a vital solution for our initial market of aesthetics, which focuses on the skin, the largest organ of the human body that experiences many problems that require detailed attention by today’s dermatologists and aestheticians. In addition, our longer-term goal is to then leverage these technologies and create a fully intelligent system with built-in imaging and software programs to offer complete autonomy for medical robotics.”

About AVRA Medical Robotics

AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., (OTCQB: AVMR) is revolutionizing the practice of medicine by using a proprietary software coded system which incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to eventually develop a fully autonomous surgical robotic system. By using an AI enhanced software program, AVRA is creating an intelligent robotic arm that can “robotize” a wide range of medical procedures currently being performed by human hands. AVRA is concentrating its research and development efforts to meet rising expectations of patients and practitioners alike for the precision, safety and speed offered by robotics and artificial intelligence when combined with proven medical devices and surgical instruments. For more information visit the company’s website at www.avramedical.com .

